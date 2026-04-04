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US Drivers Feel Pinch as Gas Prices Soar Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Households across the United States are feeling the pinch at the pump as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran disrupts global oil supplies, driving fuel costs higher.
At gas stations in Arlington, Virginia, regular gasoline was priced at roughly $4.25 per gallon on Friday afternoon, reflecting a nationwide surge to levels not seen in years.
These rising costs are forcing many Americans to reconsider daily expenses — from commuting to groceries — as higher fuel prices ripple throughout the broader economy.
Analysts say the increases are closely tied to instability in global energy markets after the war began in late February, particularly due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that handles around 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.
For US drivers, the impact is immediate. Deena Allen, a 53-year-old housewife in Arlington, said the rising fuel costs are making it difficult to manage basic necessities.
“The prices for gas are horrible. They have skyrocketed immensely, and it's causing a lot of people to struggle even more to just put food on the table,” she told reports, blaming President Donald Trump for the surge.
“I’m sitting here and I’m looking at the prices, and I’m thinking, 'Okay, do I need gas or do I need food?' It’s very frustrating,” she added, expressing a desire for the president to focus more on ordinary citizens rather than his own political priorities.
At gas stations in Arlington, Virginia, regular gasoline was priced at roughly $4.25 per gallon on Friday afternoon, reflecting a nationwide surge to levels not seen in years.
These rising costs are forcing many Americans to reconsider daily expenses — from commuting to groceries — as higher fuel prices ripple throughout the broader economy.
Analysts say the increases are closely tied to instability in global energy markets after the war began in late February, particularly due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that handles around 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.
For US drivers, the impact is immediate. Deena Allen, a 53-year-old housewife in Arlington, said the rising fuel costs are making it difficult to manage basic necessities.
“The prices for gas are horrible. They have skyrocketed immensely, and it's causing a lot of people to struggle even more to just put food on the table,” she told reports, blaming President Donald Trump for the surge.
“I’m sitting here and I’m looking at the prices, and I’m thinking, 'Okay, do I need gas or do I need food?' It’s very frustrating,” she added, expressing a desire for the president to focus more on ordinary citizens rather than his own political priorities.
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