Armed Miscreants Attack Relatives Of Bihar Agriculture Minister In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 4 (IANS) Three relatives of Bihar Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav were critically injured after unidentified armed miscreants carried out a violent late‐night attack at his in‐laws' residence on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Saturday.

According to an official, the attack took place at the residence of the minister's in-laws on the outskirts of Patna. A group of more than a dozen armed attackers allegedly surrounded the house late on Friday night and opened indiscriminate fire, reportedly firing around 15 rounds.

The sound of gunfire created panic across the locality.

The attackers then forcibly entered the premises and assaulted the occupants using sharp weapons and blunt objects, including swords, sticks, bricks, and stones. Three individuals -- identified as Pappu Kumar, Manish Kumar, and Nitish Kumar -- sustained serious injuries in the attack.

They have been admitted to AIIMS Patna and a private nursing home, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

Upon receiving information, the local police rushed to the scene and recovered several empty shell casings, indicating the intensity of the firing.

Given the high-profile nature of the incident, police have launched an intensive investigation and heightened security in the area. Officials are working to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the assault.

The incident has once again raised concerns over law and order in Bihar, especially as reports of violent crimes continue to surface from different parts of the state.

Authorities have assured that those responsible will be apprehended soon.

According to senior police officials, intensive efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers involved in the Maner incident. Continuous raids are being conducted at multiple locations, and surveillance teams have been deployed to track down the suspects.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack may have been the result of a personal feud or a premeditated conspiracy. However, officials have clarified that all possible angles -- including criminal rivalry and other motives -- are being thoroughly examined.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of fear and tension has gripped Maner, with residents scared over the deteriorating security situation. Police presence in the area has been increased to maintain law and order and to reassure the local population.