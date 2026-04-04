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Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia Explore Prospects For Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia Explore Prospects For Expanding Bilateral Cooperation


2026-04-04 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 4. Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

This topic was discussed on April 3, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Sharifzoda and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Tajikistan Khalid Al-Shamrani on the occasion of the presentation of copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the new Ambassador of Saudi Arabia success in his further diplomatic activities in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia continue to steadily develop their bilateral relations, placing emphasis on expanding cooperation across key sectors, enhancing economic and investment ties, and strengthening diplomatic engagement through regular high-level contacts and dialogue.

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Trend News Agency

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