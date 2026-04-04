Azerbaijan Sends Another Humanitarian Aid Shipment To Iran Under President Ilham Aliyev's Instructions (PHOTO)
The assistance package comprises a total of 200 tons of essential supplies, including a wide range of food products, medicines, and medical equipment.
Of the total volume, 190 tons consist of food and related products, while 7 tons are medicines and 3 tons are medical supplies, reflecting a targeted effort to address both nutritional and healthcare needs.
The humanitarian cargo is being transported to Iran by 10 trucks (TIR), ensuring the timely delivery of critical aid.
In connection with the escort and formal handover of the latest humanitarian aid shipment dispatched by the Republic of Azerbaijan, a delegation of senior officials from the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Reserves Agency has departed for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
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