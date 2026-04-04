Casualties Reported As Russia Attacks Sumy With Drones
“At least three people have been injured in Sumy as a result of enemy strikes,” he wrote.
According to Hryhorov, the evacuation of residents from damaged buildings is ongoing, and all those affected are receiving assistance.
“Relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath,” he added.
Earlier, he reported that Russian drones had struck a residential area in Sumy. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a high-rise building in the Zarichnyi district.
Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar added that another strike was recorded in a courtyard in the same district.Read also: Over 40 strikes hit Dnipropetrovsk region: one civilian killed, child among injured
As Ukrinform reported, on April 3, a Russian drone hit one of the shopping centers in Sumy, injuring two people.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
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