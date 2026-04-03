Kuwait Reports Damage To Power And Desalination Facility Following Iranian Attack

Emergency and technical teams were deployed under contingency plans to maintain operations and secure the site, the ministry's spokesperson, Fatima Hayat, said in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

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