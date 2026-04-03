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Kuwait Reports Damage To Power And Desalination Facility Following Iranian Attack


2026-04-03 11:02:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said an Iranian attack struck a power and water desalination plant on Friday, causing damage to parts of the facility.

Emergency and technical teams were deployed under contingency plans to maintain operations and secure the site, the ministry's spokesperson, Fatima Hayat, said in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

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Gulf Times

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