Prostacleanse Claims Evaluated: What Supporting Science Says About Prosta Cleanse For Prostate Function

This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

In this report, the term "prostate function" refers to the general wellness goals described on the ProstaCleanse website. It does not indicate that the finished product has been clinically proven to treat, cure, or prevent any prostate condition, and no published clinical trial appears to evaluate ProstaCleanse as a proprietary formula.







Individuals researching prostate-support supplements may encounter ProstaCleanse among the available options in this category. The product has gained visibility among men over 40 searching for natural options described as supporting urinary comfort, nighttime sleep quality, and overall prostate wellness.

The company markets ProstaCleanse as a urologist-formulated prostate support tonic containing 14 botanical and mineral ingredients. The product is positioned as a "cleansing" formula described as supporting healthy prostate size, urinary flow, and male vitality. This report presents the available information, including ingredient-level research context, so that consumers can conduct their own due diligence.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by View the current ProstaCleanse offer (official ProstaCleanse page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Individuals should consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially those who have been diagnosed with a prostate condition, suspect a medical condition, or are taking prescription medications.

Overview of ProstaCleanse Based on Company Information

ProstaCleanse is a dietary supplement sold as a powdered tonic in a once-daily scoop format. According to the official website, the product was formulated under the guidance of Dr. Shawn Marhamati, described by the company as a board-certified urologist specializing in men's prostate health. The company behind the product is Biocarm LLC, registered at 8 The Green Suite #13057, Dover, DE 19901, with returns processed through Jetpack fao Claro Returns in Tallmadge, Ohio. Payments are handled through ClickBank as the authorized retailer.

The company's published product information states that ProstaCleanse is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility that follows GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) guidelines. The website describes the supplement as non-stimulant, non-habit-forming, and free from gluten, dairy, soy, wheat, barley, and animal products.

Each serving (one scoop, approximately 4.93 g) contains five vitamins and minerals at disclosed dosages, nine individually dosed botanical ingredients, and a 200 mg proprietary blend containing six additional plant-based compounds. The company describes the supplement as designed to be mixed with water or a beverage and taken once daily in the morning.

A note about the term "FDA-registered facility": registration means the manufacturing location has registered with the FDA as required by federal law and is subject to FDA inspection. It does not mean the FDA has reviewed, approved, or endorsed any specific product manufactured at that location. This distinction applies across the entire supplement industry, not just to ProstaCleanse.

Contextual Overview of Product Claims

The central marketing narrative on the ProstaCleanse website connects the supplement to what the company describes as hidden toxin buildup and internal pressure affecting prostate tissue. The sales page presents the idea that toxins can irritate and swell prostate tissue, creating internal pressure that contributes to urinary difficulties, weak flow, nighttime urgency, and reduced vitality.

The company presents a three-stage framework for how the product is described as working: cleansing and detox (days 1 through 7), restoring flow (weeks 2 through 4), and rebuilding and revitalizing (weeks 4 through 8 and beyond). The website also presents percentage-based figures such as "93% Deep Sleep Support" within 15 to 30 days and "87% Promote a Full Release" within 30 to 45 days.

The website does not cite a published clinical trial behind these specific percentages, nor does it disclose the study methodology, sample size, or independent verification source. In the absence of a published study on ProstaCleanse as a finished proprietary formula, these figures represent the company's marketing characterization rather than independently verified clinical outcomes.

The broader concept that environmental and lifestyle factors can influence prostate health does have support in published literature. A 2018 study published in Environmental Research examined associations between environmental chemical exposure and oxidative damage in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. A 2024 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine investigated microplastics found in human tissue. These studies address environmental health concerns at a general population level - they did not study ProstaCleanse or any specific dietary supplement as an intervention.

Consumers researching terms such as "ProstaCleanse prostate cleanse," "does ProstaCleanse work," or "prostate detox supplement" should note that the cleansing and detox language describes the company's product framework. It does not represent a clinically validated detoxification protocol verified through independent testing of the finished supplement.

Ingredient-Level Research Context

The ProstaCleanse product label discloses individual dosages for most of its ingredients rather than listing everything inside a single proprietary blend. This level of disclosure allows ingredient-by-ingredient comparisons to be made against published research. The exception is a 200 mg proprietary blend containing six plant-based compounds where individual amounts are not disclosed.

The following is a summary of publicly available ingredient-level research relevant to the compounds listed on the ProstaCleanse label. This is ingredient-level research - ProstaCleanse as a finished product has not been clinically studied.

Stinging Nettle Extract (Root) - 200 mg: Stinging nettle root has been studied for its potential effects on urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). A 2013 randomized, double-blind study published in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal reported improvements in urinary symptom scores compared to placebo in 100 BPH patients. A 2007 review in Phytomedicine examined nettle root's pharmacological profile related to prostate health. Published research has typically used dosages ranging from 300 mg to 600 mg daily of concentrated extract. The ProstaCleanse serving of 200 mg falls below those commonly tested ranges.

Tongkat Ali Extract 100:1 (Root) - 100 mg: Eurycoma longifolia has been studied primarily for its effects on testosterone levels and stress hormones. A 2013 study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that 200 mg daily of a standardized extract reduced cortisol and improved testosterone profiles in moderately stressed subjects. A 2014 review in Andrologia examined Tongkat Ali's phytoandrogenic properties. The ProstaCleanse dosage of 100 mg is half the amount used in the cortisol and testosterone study, though the 100:1 extraction ratio may concentrate active compounds differently than standard extracts.

Fenugreek Powder (Seed) - 500 mg: Fenugreek has been studied for its potential effects on testosterone levels and libido. Published research has used dosages ranging from 500 mg to 600 mg of standardized extract daily. The ProstaCleanse serving of 500 mg falls within this general research range, though the product uses fenugreek powder rather than a standardized extract, which may affect the concentration of active compounds such as furostanolic saponins.

Ashwagandha Extract (Root, 1.5% Withanolides) - 250 mg: Ashwagandha has been studied for stress adaptation, energy, and reproductive health in men. A 2015 study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition examined 300 mg twice daily (600 mg total) for cardiorespiratory endurance. A 2021 study published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine examined ashwagandha's effects on male reproductive health parameters. The ProstaCleanse dosage of 250 mg at 1.5% withanolides is below the 600 mg daily dosages most commonly studied, though some research has examined lower doses with varying results.

Maca Root Extract - 250 mg: Maca has been studied for sexual function, energy, and hormonal balance. A 2019 review in Reproduction & Fertility examined Lepidium meyenii's effects on male reproduction. A 2024 comprehensive review published in Frontiers in Pharmacology examined maca's chemical and pharmacological variability. Published dosages in clinical settings have typically ranged from 1,500 mg to 3,000 mg daily. At 250 mg, the ProstaCleanse dosage is substantially below these commonly tested ranges.

Cordyceps Powder - 250 mg: Cordyceps has a long history in traditional Chinese medicine and has been studied for stamina and circulation support. Published research has typically used dosages ranging from 1,000 mg to 3,000 mg daily. The 250 mg in ProstaCleanse is well below these research ranges.

Artichoke Extract (5% Cynarin) - 300 mg: Artichoke extract is more commonly studied for digestive health and liver support than for prostate-specific outcomes. Its inclusion in this formula appears oriented toward the product's general detoxification positioning rather than direct prostate research.

Panax Ginseng Extract (Root) - 50 mg: Korean ginseng has been studied for physical performance, cognitive function, and male sexual health. A 2013 review in Spermatogenesis examined ginseng's effects on male reproductive function. Published clinical dosages typically range from 200 mg to 400 mg of standardized extract daily. At 50 mg, the ProstaCleanse dosage represents a fraction of the amounts commonly studied.

Boron (as Boron Citrate) - 5 mg: Boron has been studied in the context of prostate health. A 2001 study published in The FASEB Journal found an association between higher dietary boron intake and decreased prostate cancer risk. A 2004 animal study in Toxicologic Pathology examined boron supplementation's effects on prostate tumor growth. Published research has used dosages ranging from 3 mg to 10 mg daily, placing the ProstaCleanse dosage within a potentially relevant range for this specific ingredient.

Vitamins and Minerals: The formula includes Vitamin D3 (50 mcg / 333% DV), Vitamin B6 (10 mg / 588% DV), Magnesium (50 mg / 12% DV), Zinc (12 mg / 109% DV), and Sodium (70 mg / 3% DV). Published research has examined associations between Vitamin D deficiency and prostate volume, zinc and male fertility, and magnesium's role in general health maintenance. These micronutrients support the formula's general men's wellness positioning.

200 mg Proprietary Blend: The remaining six ingredients - Beet Root Powder, Alfalfa Powder, Black Currant Powder, Broccoli Powder, Pomegranate Extract, and Raspberry Powder - share a 200 mg proprietary blend. With six ingredients in 200 mg, individual amounts are necessarily small. These ingredients are generally associated with antioxidant support in published literature but are unlikely to reach independently studied dosages within this blend structure.

Overall, the ingredient-level research reflects a range of published findings across these individual compounds. Some dosages in the ProstaCleanse formula align with published research ranges, while others fall below commonly studied amounts. All of the research cited above was conducted on isolated ingredients at specific dosages under controlled conditions - not on ProstaCleanse as a finished multi-ingredient supplement. That distinction is consistent across the dietary supplement industry and is not unique to this product.

The Urologist-Formulated Positioning: What the Company Presents

ProstaCleanse prominently features Dr. Shawn Marhamati, described by the company as a board-certified urologist, as the formulator of the product. The website states that Dr. Marhamati selected the 14 ingredients based on clinical insight combined with natural precision.

A physician's involvement in supplement formulation can add credibility to ingredient selection and safety considerations. In a regulatory context, this means a physician with relevant credentials participated in choosing ingredients and dosages. It does not mean the finished product has undergone clinical testing, received FDA approval, or been independently validated through published peer-reviewed trials. The FDA does not evaluate dietary supplement formulations for efficacy before they reach consumers, regardless of who formulates them.

Consumer Considerations Before Purchase

Dosage comparisons vary by ingredient. The ProstaCleanse label discloses individual dosages for most ingredients. Some ingredients, such as fenugreek (500 mg) and boron (5 mg), fall within or near published research ranges. Others - including maca (250 mg versus typical 1,500 to 3,000 mg in published studies), ginseng (50 mg versus typical 200 to 400 mg), and cordyceps (250 mg versus typical 1,000 to 3,000 mg) - are substantially below the dosages commonly studied. This does not determine whether the product has an effect; it means that dosage comparisons against published literature vary meaningfully by ingredient.

Ingredient research and product research are distinct. Published studies on ingredients like stinging nettle, Tongkat Ali, and boron examined those compounds individually at specific dosages under controlled conditions. No published clinical trial has evaluated the ProstaCleanse formula as a finished multi-ingredient supplement. This distinction is common across the dietary supplement industry and is not unique to ProstaCleanse.

ProstaCleanse is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Individuals with diagnosed BPH, prostatitis, or other prostate conditions should work directly with a urologist or primary care provider for appropriate medical treatment. A supplement may be part of a wellness routine, but it is not a replacement for professional medical care.

The company's own disclaimers are worth reviewing. The official website includes standard FDA supplement disclaimers. The Terms of Use state that information is provided "as is" and is not a substitute for professional medical care.

Individuals taking prescription medications should consult a healthcare provider before ordering. This is especially relevant for those who take medications for prostate conditions, blood pressure, blood thinning, or hormone management. Several ingredients in ProstaCleanse - including fenugreek, ginseng, ashwagandha, and Tongkat Ali - have known interactions with certain medication categories.

Pricing and Refund Information

According to the company's website, ProstaCleanse is offered in multiple package options, with pricing and shipping terms that may vary over time. The company states that purchases are one-time payments and are covered by a 180-day refund policy, with full terms available on the official website. Readers should verify all current pricing, availability, and policy details directly by View the current ProstaCleanse offer (official ProstaCleanse page).

Consumer Questions About ProstaCleanse

What is the "prostate cleansing" concept behind ProstaCleanse?

The company's marketing describes a process of flushing out toxin buildup from prostate tissue to reduce internal pressure and restore urinary comfort. Environmental exposure and oxidative stress have been studied in the context of prostate health at a general population level. The specific "cleansing" framework as described on the ProstaCleanse website represents the company's product positioning rather than a clinically defined detoxification protocol.

Is ProstaCleanse FDA approved?

ProstaCleanse is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The website states the product is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval.

How does ProstaCleanse differ from saw palmetto-based prostate supplements?

ProstaCleanse does not contain saw palmetto, which is one of the most commonly used ingredients in prostate health supplements. The formula centers on stinging nettle root, fenugreek, ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, maca root, cordyceps, and boron, among other ingredients. The company positions this as a differentiated approach described as focusing on cleansing and hormonal balance rather than the 5-alpha reductase inhibition pathway commonly associated with saw palmetto research.

Where do the percentage-based claims (93%, 87%, 74%) come from?

The official website displays percentage-based figures alongside timeline estimates. The source methodology, sample size, and independent verification for these specific figures are not disclosed on the product website. These figures represent the company's marketing characterization of anticipated outcomes rather than independently verified clinical data.

Can ProstaCleanse be taken with prescription medications?

The company recommends consulting a physician before use for individuals who have a diagnosed medical condition, suspect a medical condition, or are using medication. Several ingredients in the formula have known interactions with certain medication categories. A healthcare provider familiar with an individual's personal health history is the appropriate resource for evaluating potential interactions.

How long does ProstaCleanse take to show results?

The company's website presents a progressive timeline: initial changes during weeks 1 through 2, noticeable improvement during weeks 3 through 4, and fuller results during weeks 5 through 12. These represent the company's described experience patterns and are not independently verified clinical timelines. Individual timelines depend on factors including age, baseline prostate health, dietary habits, and overall wellness practices.

Where is ProstaCleanse sold?

According to the company, ProstaCleanse is available exclusively through the official website at Purchases are processed through ClickBank.

Additional Consumer Research

Consumers researching ProstaCleanse may benefit from reviewing previously published informational reporting on this product. A 2025 informational overview of ProstaCleanse product details, prostate support positioning, and company background provides additional context on how the brand presents its supplement and wellness mission. Reviewing multiple sources of publicly available information is encouraged before making any purchasing decision.

Final Observations Based on Available Information

ProstaCleanse is a dietary supplement that the company positions around a prostate cleansing framework with 14 botanical and mineral ingredients. Ingredient-level research exists on many of the individual compounds in the formula, and in some cases that research is substantive. No published clinical trial has evaluated the finished product as formulated, and several ingredient dosages fall below the ranges commonly used in published studies.

The company provides a 180-day refund guarantee, one-time purchase pricing, and states that the product is manufactured under GMP standards in an FDA-registered facility. The product is presented as formulated under the guidance of a board-certified urologist.

This report is based on publicly available product materials, ingredient-level research literature, and general supplement regulatory context. Consumers are encouraged to verify all product details directly with the official source and consult qualified healthcare professionals before making any health-related decisions. Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by View the current ProstaCleanse offer (official ProstaCleanse page).

Contact Information

ProstaCleanse offers customer support through the following channels:

Email:...

Order Self-Service:

Returns Address: Jetpack fao Claro Returns, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, United States

Company: Biocarm LLC, 8 The Green Suite #13057, Dover, DE 19901

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc., 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise, ID 83709

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician before starting any new supplement, especially for individuals with existing health conditions, those taking medications, or those who are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. ProstaCleanse is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Individuals currently taking medications, managing existing health conditions, or considering any major changes to their health regimen should consult a physician before starting ProstaCleanse or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without a physician's guidance and approval.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline prostate health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed. All pricing, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official ProstaCleanse website before making a purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with ProstaCleanse and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in ProstaCleanse may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Fenugreek may have mild blood-thinning properties and could affect blood sugar levels. Panax ginseng may interact with blood thinners, blood pressure medications, and diabetes medications. Ashwagandha may interact with thyroid medications, immunosuppressants, and sedatives. Tongkat Ali may affect hormone levels. Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially when taking blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or hormone therapies, or when managing any chronic health conditions.