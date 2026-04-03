Three UNIFIL Peacekeepers Wounded In Explosion In Southern Lebanon
Beirut: Three peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured in an explosion in southern Lebanon today.
UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell said that "an explosion at a UN site this afternoon near the Al-Adaisseh area resulted in injuries to three peacekeepers, two of whom are seriously wounded. They are all being transported to the hospital, while the cause of the explosion is still unknown."
"This has been a difficult week for the peacekeepers operating near the central area of UNIFIL's mission," Ardell added.
She added that UNIFIL reminds all parties of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, including avoiding nearby combat activities that could put them at risk.
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