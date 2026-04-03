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"Integra Health in Hawthorne, NY, offers non-surgical PRP treatments for chronic joint pain, helping men and women over 40 find relief. Schedule your PRP injections consultation today."Integra Health announces the launch of advanced, non-surgical PRP treatments in Hawthorne, NY, providing a natural solution for men and women over 40 suffering from chronic joint pain. Led by Dr. Noble Thomas, DC, MSACN, the clinic utilizes Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy to support tissue repair and improve mobility without the need for invasive surgery or long-term medication. This initiative strengthens local access to regenerative care for patients seeking to regain an active lifestyle.

HAWTHORNE, NY - Integra Health, a leading provider of integrative wellness and rehabilitative care, has officially announced the addition of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy to its suite of non-invasive treatment options. This expansion aims to provide residents of Westchester County with a science-backed, drug-free alternative for managing chronic joint pain and musculoskeletal injuries. By incorporating PRP treatments, Hawthorne patients now have local access to regenerative techniques designed to support the body's innate healing mechanisms.

As the population in the Tri-State area remains increasingly active into later life, the prevalence of chronic joint conditions has risen significantly. Men and women age 40 and up often face the difficult choice between long-term reliance on pain medication or invasive surgical interventions. Integra Health's introduction of PRP therapy addresses this gap, offering a middle ground that prioritizes long-term joint health and functional recovery without the downtime associated with surgery.

Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy utilizes a concentrated dose of a patient's own platelets to treat various orthopedic conditions. The process involves a simple blood draw, followed by specialized centrifugation to isolate the growth factors that facilitate tissue repair. When these concentrated platelets are administered via PRP injections, they can help modulate the inflammatory environment within a joint, potentially slowing the progression of wear and tear.

For those seeking PRP for joint pain, the benefits of this approach include:



Minimally Invasive: The procedure is performed in-office and typically requires less than an hour.

Reduced Risk: Because the treatment uses the patient's own blood, the risk of allergic reaction or rejection is virtually eliminated.

Natural Healing Support: PRP works by delivering a high concentration of growth factors directly to the site of injury or degeneration.

Versatility: The treatment is commonly used for knee osteoarthritis, tendonitis, and various ligament injuries. Minimal Recovery Time: Most patients can return to their daily activities shortly after the session, unlike the lengthy rehabilitation required for joint replacement.

The decision to bring these advanced PRP treatments in New York to the Hawthorne community reflects the clinic's commitment to staying at the forefront of conservative orthopedics. Under the clinical direction of Dr. Noble Thomas, DC, MSACN, Integra Health has developed a protocol that integrates regenerative medicine with functional rehabilitation to ensure patients achieve the best possible structural outcomes.

"We have seen an increasing number of patients who are frustrated with the traditional cycle of 'wait and see' followed by surgery," says Dr. Noble Thomas, DC, MSACN, founder of Integra Health. "By offering PRP treatments, Hawthorne residents can now take a proactive step in their joint health. We aren't just masking the pain; we are providing the biological tools the body needs to support its own repair process. It is incredibly rewarding to see patients return to golf, gardening, or simply walking without the constant burden of joint discomfort."

The clinic's approach is particularly focused on the needs of the "weekend warrior" and the aging professional, populations that require high-functioning mobility but cannot afford the risks or recovery time of major surgery. "Our philosophy at Integra Health is built on the foundation of functional integrity," Dr. Thomas adds. "PRP fits perfectly into our model because it respects the complexity of human physiology while leveraging modern technology to enhance patient quality of life."

Accessing these services begins with a comprehensive orthopedic and functional evaluation to determine if a patient is an appropriate candidate for regenerative therapy. Integra Health emphasizes a transparent, patient-centered approach, ensuring that every individual understands the clinical rationale behind their specific treatment plan.

For community members in Hawthorne and the surrounding Westchester area, the availability of these treatments represents a significant shift toward local, high-tier integrative care. By providing sophisticated options like PRP in a community setting, Integra Healt continues to establish itself as a primary authority for those seeking to avoid surgery and regain their independence.

Individuals struggling with chronic stiffness, decreased range of motion, or persistent joint discomfort are encouraged to explore their options. To learn more about the science behind these therapies or to schedule an appointmen, interested parties may visit the clinic's website or contact the office directly for a consultation. More information regarding the clinical applications of PRP treatments in New Yor can also be found through established medical research databases.

About Integra Health

Integra Health is an integrative wellness and physical medicine practice located in Hawthorne, NY. Founded by Dr. Noble Thomas, DC, MSACN, the practice specializes in non-surgical pain management, clinical nutrition, and regenerative therapies. Integra Health is committed to providing patients in Hawthorne and the surrounding communities with evidence-based, drug-free treatment options for chronic pain, spinal health, and joint preservation. Through a combination of advanced technology and personalized care, the clinic helps patients achieve lasting relief and optimal functional performance.