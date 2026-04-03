Music Masters Collective Announces 2026 Masters Of The Telecaster Featuring Masterclasses And Interactive Jams

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The 2026 Masters of the Telecaster is a five-day guitar camp at Full Moon Resort featuring masterclasses, workshops, and nightly jam sessions with a world-class faculty.

BIG INDIAN, N.Y. - Music Masters Collective, in partnership with co-producers Jim Weider and Joel Harrison, has officially announced the 2026 edition of the Masters of the Telecaster guitar camp. This premier immersive educational event is scheduled to take place from September 28 through October 2, 2026, at Full Moon Resort, located on 100 acres in the heart of the Catskill Mountains.

The camp serves as a comprehensive, deep-dive intensive into the technique, history, and versatile sound of the Fender Telecaster. Known for its distinct utility across musical genres, the instrument will be the focal point of a five-day retreat designed for players looking to elevate their craft through direct mentorship from a faculty of highly accomplished professionals.

2026 Faculty Lineup

The 2026 faculty features a concentrated gathering of influential practitioners of the instrument, representing country, rock, blues, and jazz:



Brent Mason: A Nashville session legend and one of the most recorded guitarists in music history.

Daniel Donato: The visionary guitarist leading the modern Cosmic Country movement.

Redd Volkaert: Grammy winner and former lead guitarist for Merle Haggard's Strangers.

Johnny Hiland: Renowned virtuoso known for his signature chicken-pickin' style and session work.

Larry Campbell: Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist known for his work with Bob Dylan and Levon Helm.

G.E. Smith: Renowned former Saturday Night Live bandleader and world-class sideman.

Duke Levine: Acclaimed session player and member of the Peter Wolf and Mary Chapin Carpenter bands.

Bill Kirchen: The Titan of the Telecaster and original commander of Commander Cody's Lost Planet Airmen.

Carolyn Wonderland: Prolific blues-rock guitarist, songwriter, and powerhouse vocalist.

Cindy Cashdollar: Grammy-winning steel guitar and Dobro specialist.

Jim Weider: Former member of The Band and a leading proponent of the Telecaster tradition. Joel Harrison: Acclaimed guitarist, composer, and Guggenheim Fellow.



The Interactive Experience

The event is designed to facilitate highly interactive learning between world-class artists and students of all levels. The curriculum includes daily masterclasses and workshops that cover technical exercises and professional insights. Each evening, following a faculty concert performance, the program features interactive jam sessions where attendees have the opportunity to perform on stage alongside the faculty members.

The programming focuses on providing a professional, non-competitive environment where participants can gain knowledge directly from the faculty. The format encourages a community-driven atmosphere, moving beyond the traditional concert experience to offer deep personal and musical engagement.

Venue and Accommodations

The event is hosted at Full Moon Resort, a secluded, 100 acre full-service facility near Woodstock, N.Y., that provides the ideal backdrop for an all-inclusive retreat. Available packages include various tiers of onsite lodging, all meals, and full access to all workshops and nightly performances.

To view available packages and secure a spot for the 2026 session, visit the official Tixr event page: .

Scholarship Opportunities

Music Masters Collective is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to making these unique experiences accessible to all. As part of its mission, the organization provides a scholarship program for deserving individuals who face financial barriers to participation. 100% of all scholarship donations are distributed directly to individuals seeking aid.

For more information on how to apply or donate, please visit

About Music Masters Collective

Music Masters Collective, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization producing exceptional music events that focus on continuing education and unique live experiences. By connecting world-class "Masters" with participants in a retreat-style setting, the Collective fosters a unique environment for creative growth, inspiration, and community building.

View the full press release at