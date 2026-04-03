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"My Injection Training in Clearwater, FL, offers hands-on regenerative medicine for aesthetics. Expert aesthetics PRP workshops include Vampire Facial, Facelift, and Hair Restoration for providers."My Injection Training announces the expansion of its Clearwater, FL, curriculum to include specialized Regenerative Medicine for Aesthetics training. Led by Karen Rea, FNP-BC, the program provides medical providers with hands-on workshops for Aesthetics PRP, including the Vampire Facial, Vampire Facelift, and Vampire Hair Restoration. This updated course helps clinicians expand their practice and educate staff on evidence-based biostimulation and natural rejuvenation protocols.

CLEARWATER, FL - April 03, 2026 - My Injection Training, a leader in clinical education for advanced therapies, has announced the expansion of its curriculum to include specialized training in regenerative medicine for aesthetics. Based in Clearwater, the center now offers medical providers comprehensive, hands-on workshops designed to master autologous biologics in the cosmetic space. The updated program focuses on the technical application of aesthetics PRP, including the widely recognized Vampire Facial, Vampire Facelift, and Vampire Hair Restoration protocols. This expansion allows Florida-based practitioners to meet the growing patient demand for natural, minimally invasive rejuvenation techniques.

As the aesthetic industry shifts toward biostimulation-using the body's own resources to improve skin quality and hair density-medical providers in Clearwater and the surrounding Tampa Bay region are increasingly seeking standardized, evidence-based education. Many practices find that while demand for the vampire facial and similar treatments is high, clinical staff often lack the formal, hands-on training required to deliver consistent results. My Injection Training addresses this gap by providing a professional environment where practitioners can train new hires or expand their own service lines with confidence and clinical precision.

The training modules center on the use of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) to support the skin's natural healing and structural integrity. By isolating growth factors from a patient's own blood, providers can offer solutions that improve the appearance of fine lines, skin texture, and thinning hair. The curriculum is meticulously designed to move beyond basic theory, placing a heavy emphasis on the how-to of specialized injection and micro-needling techniques that define the Vampire suite of services.

The regenerative medicine for aesthetics curriculum includes several key clinical focus areas:



Vampire Facial Mastery: Proper micro-needling techniques combined with topical and intradermal PRP application for skin resurfacing.

Vampire Facelift Protocols: The strategic combination of hyaluronic acid fillers and PRP to support volume restoration and skin glow.

Vampire Hair Restoration: Targeted scalp injections designed to support dormant hair follicles and improve hair diameter.

Advanced Phlebotomy & Processing: Ensuring the highest concentration of viable platelets through standardized centrifugation and preparation. Patient Safety & Compliance: Navigating the regulatory landscape of autologous biologics while maintaining medical conservatism.

What sets this Clearwater-based program apart is the focus on clinical autonomy. Rather than just following a trend, attendees learn the biological why behind aesthetics PRP, allowing them to customize treatments based on individual patient anatomy and goals. This level of detail is essential for providers in Clearwater who wish to position their practices as authority figures in the rapidly evolving field of medical aesthetics.

"We have seen a significant increase in the number of practitioners who want to offer these services but want to ensure they are doing so with the highest level of clinical integrity," says Karen Rea, FNP-BC, Founder of My Injection Training. "By bringing regenerative medicine for aesthetics to our Clearwater facility, we are helping providers bridge the gap between traditional aesthetics and the science of biologics. It's about giving them the tools to produce natural-looking results that their patients are looking for, all while staying grounded in evidence-based medicine."

The program is also designed to be a turnkey solution for practice growth. "Training new hires can be a significant drain on a practice's time and resources," Karen Rea adds. "Our workshops allow clinic owners to send their staff to us for intensive, hands-on education, knowing they will return with a standardized skill set ready to serve the local community. We are committed to raising the bar for aesthetic training in Florida."

Medical providers looking to diversify their clinical offerings or ensure their staff is trained in the latest vampire hair restoration and skin protocols can now book seats for upcoming sessions. My Injection Training provides an intimate learning environment with limited class sizes to ensure personalized instruction and ample hands-on practice.

Practitioners ready to enhance their clinical expertise are encouraged to sign up toda to secure their placement in an upcoming workshop. For more information about the full suite of courses offered by My Injection Trainin, or to learn more about the clinical applications of aesthetics PR in Clearwater and surrounding communities, please visit the clinic's website.

About My Injection Training

My Injection Training is an integrative wellness and clinical education center located in Clearwater, FL. Founded by Karen Rea, FNP-BC, the practice specializes in regenerative medicine training, advanced injection techniques, and clinical mentorship. My Injection Training is committed to providing patients in Clearwater and surrounding areas with non-invasive treatment options and professional training for aesthetics PRP, joint health, and musculoskeletal recovery. The center is a recognized resource for providers seeking to master autologous biologics and standardized medical protocols.