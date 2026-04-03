Find H-1B Prevailing Wages With Studenteb5's Free H-1B Wage Map

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StudentEB5's free H-1B Wage Map lets international professionals and students find prevailing wage requirements by job title and location across the United States. Users enter a job title and target county or state to instantly see the salary threshold a job offer must meet to qualify for H-1B sponsorship. Available at

StudentEB5 has launched the H-1B Wage Map, a free interactive tool that helps international professionals and students find prevailing wage requirements by job title and location across the United States. The tool is available now at .

The H-1B visa program requires employers to pay foreign workers the prevailing wage for their occupation in their specific geographic area. This requirement exists to prevent employers from undercutting domestic workers by hiring foreign nationals at below-market rates, and USCIS takes compliance seriously. A job offer that falls below the prevailing wage threshold for its occupation and location will not support an H-1B petition, regardless of how qualified the candidate is or how willing the employer is to sponsor them.

For professionals evaluating job offers, this creates a practical problem. The prevailing wage data exists in government databases maintained by the Department of Labor, but accessing and interpreting that data requires navigating dense spreadsheets and technical documentation that is not designed for casual use. Most professionals have no straightforward way to check whether a specific offer meets the threshold for their role in their target location before they accept it or begin the petition process.

The H-1B Wage Map addresses that directly. Users enter a job title and select a target county or state, and the tool returns the required wage levels for that occupation in that area. The results are displayed visually on an interactive map, making it easy to compare wage requirements across different regions and understand how location affects the salary threshold a job offer must meet. For professionals weighing offers from employers in different cities or states, that comparison can meaningfully inform their decision.

The tool also has practical value for longer term financial planning. H-1B status is temporary, and many professionals on H-1B visas are simultaneously thinking about what comes next. The EB-5 investor visa is one of the more reliable paths to permanent residency available to international professionals, but it requires a significant capital investment. Understanding prevailing wage levels by occupation and location gives professionals a clearer picture of their earning potential over time, which is a necessary input for planning whether and when an EB-5 investment is financially within reach.

"A lot of professionals are evaluating job offers without knowing whether those offers actually qualify for H-1B sponsorship," said the StudentEB5 team. "They find out after the fact, sometimes after they have already turned down other opportunities. This tool puts that information at the start of the process where it can actually influence the decision."

The H-1B Wage Map is free to use and requires no registration. It is part of StudentEB5's suite of free tools built to help the immigrant community navigate U.S. immigration with accurate and accessible information. For a full list of available tools visit .

For more information visit .