Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Projected To Reach $24.7 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Genomics Applications

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Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product ((Drugs (ASO, siRNA), Synthesized Oligos (Product (Primers, Probes)), Type ((Custom, Predesigned), Reagents, Equipment), Application (Therapeutic (Rare Diseases), Research, Diagnostics) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is poised for robust expansion, projected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2025 to USD 24.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.6%. This growth reflects a paradigm shift in modern medicine, where gene-targeted therapies and advanced molecular diagnostics are reshaping treatment landscapes.

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What is driving this surge in demand?

The increasing use of synthesized oligonucleotides across therapeutics and diagnostics is a major catalyst. These short DNA and RNA sequences play a critical role in gene expression modulation, enabling the development of highly targeted treatments. Coupled with rapid technological advancements in synthesis platforms and strong government support for synthetic biology and life sciences research, the market is witnessing accelerated adoption.

How does this translate into industry impact?

The growing focus on precision and personalized medicine is pushing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest heavily in oligonucleotide-based innovations. Emerging economies are also contributing significantly, as rising R&D investments and improving healthcare infrastructure create new growth avenues for market players.

From a product perspective, antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)-based drugs dominated the market in 2024. Why are ASOs leading? These single-stranded nucleic acids are highly effective in selectively binding to RNA targets, allowing precise control over gene expression. Their success in treating rare genetic and neurological disorders has strengthened confidence among regulators and investors alike.

Notably, therapies such as Nusinersen and Inotersen have demonstrated strong clinical and commercial success, paving the way for expanded pipelines and increased manufacturing capacity. Their proven efficacy, along with relatively streamlined production processes, continues to drive widespread adoption of ASO-based treatments.

In terms of end users, hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2024. What explains this trend? Hospitals serve as the primary point of care for administering advanced oligonucleotide-based therapies, particularly for rare and chronic diseases. The rising prevalence of neurological and infectious diseases, combined with the growing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches, is reinforcing the central role of hospitals in this ecosystem.

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Where is the center of gravity for innovation and growth?

Regionally, North America dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2024. What gives this region a competitive edge? A strong presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and well-established regulatory frameworks from agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada are key growth drivers.

Additionally, strategic collaborations between industry players and academic research institutions are accelerating innovation and enabling large-scale production, further strengthening the region's leadership position.

Who are the key players shaping competition and innovation in this market?

Key players operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Limited, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Maravai LifeSciences, Azenta US Inc., Twist Bioscience, and GenScript. These companies are actively focusing on innovation, partnerships, and capacity expansion to strengthen their market presence.

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