Ukraine's Defense Forces Hit Over 151,200 Enemy Targets In March

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov said this on Telegra.

According to him, in March Russian losses reached a record level since the launch of the“Army of Drones. Bonus” program. A total of 35,351 Russian invaders were killed or seriously wounded during the month.

The results are recorded in the ePoints system, which awards points for verified strikes. Each such strike is confirmed by video.

Fedorov noted that for the fourth consecutive month, enemy losses have exceeded the rate of troop replenishment.

“We are confidently moving toward the strategic goal of 50,000+ eliminated invaders per month,” the defense chief stated, adding that this is one of the key elements of the war plan – creating a level of losses for Russia that will force it to seek peace.

The effectiveness of air defense is steadily increasing. In March, the number of Shahed and“Gerbera” drones destroyed by interceptor drones doubled.

Despite the enemy's attempts to deploy record resources to seize the initiative, their only“achievement” has been rising losses.

In March, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 274 Russian air defense systems and radar stations, 121 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 guns and self-propelled artillery units, and intercepted 33,686 enemy drones.

“A total of 151,207 targets were hit. This is an all-time record,” the minister emphasized.

According to Fedorov, the“Army of Drones. Bonus” system makes it possible to see the real battlefield picture in real time and scale the most effective practices across the entire military. The ministry analyzes the effectiveness of each weapon system and quickly implements solutions that deliver the greatest results.

The most effective units in drone operations in March were the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, Magyar's Birds, the Phoenix border guards' special unit, Lazar's Group, and the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade.

Ukrainian drone units destroy Russian Buk-M1, fuel tanks, depots in Luhansk region

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that in March Russia suffered the highest losses of the entire war, with more than 35,000 invaders killed or seriously wounded.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine