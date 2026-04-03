Azerbaijan Advances Regional Cultural Development Through Regional Touring Programs

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Over the past years, Azerbaijan has placed increasing emphasis on culture as a strategic pillar of national development.

The government has introduced initiatives designed to both preserve traditional heritage and embrace modern creative practices.

This focus has been formalized through the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategy that seeks to harmonize the preservation of national identity with sustainable growth and global engagement.

The ongoing touring program of artistic ensembles, spearheaded by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, exemplifies the practical implementation of the Cultural Concept.

Within the project, a spectacular concert took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Mingachevir, featuring soloists from the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The evening showcased renowned performers, including People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova, Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva and Tural Aghasiyev, along with the theater's other soloists Taleh Yahyayev, Sema Hamzayeva, Atesh Garayev, Mireli Sarizade, Fahmin Ahmadli, and Vugar Aliyev. They were accompanied by Rahimakhanim Gurbanova on piano, Sakhavat Mammadov on tar, Mahir Guliyev on kamancha, and Logman Mammadli on naghara.

The concert program included duets from Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Leyli and Majnun", selections from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler", as well as works by composers Muslim Magomayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, and Alakbar Taghiyev. Traditional folk songs, mugams, and tasnifs were also performed. The evening concluded with all soloists performing Muslim Magomayev's song "Azerbaijan", with lyrics by Nabi Khazri.

The tour is part of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, focusing on key priorities such as increasing access to culture in regions and creating a unified cultural ecosystem across the country.

The project also aims to strengthen collaboration with regional cultural institutions and creative ensembles, foster experience-sharing, and establish new platforms for artistic innovation.

In addition, the tours provide opportunities for meaningful leisure for local audiences, enhance the cultural appeal of regions, and offer a boost to domestic cultural tourism.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategic plan aimed at shaping the country's cultural development over the next two decades, according to Azernews.

The initiative seeks to balance tradition and modernity, preserving national identity while fostering sustainable growth and enhancing Azerbaijan's cultural presence on the global stage.

The Concept envisions a contemporary cultural model that respects national and moral values and ensures structured, long-term development across all cultural sectors. It places particular emphasis on the Azerbaijani language, advocating for its stronger presence in cultural life, deeper development, and increased international visibility and influence.

To realize these goals, the Concept proposes coordinated measures to elevate the status of Azerbaijani in society, including efforts to promote, develop, and support the language as a dynamic and evolving medium of expression. Anticipated results include the growth of the Azerbaijani literary language, the creation of new works in the native tongue, and expanded use of Azerbaijani across digital platforms.

The Concept also highlights the importance of international promotion to extend the language's global reach and enhance its role in worldwide communication. Measures will aim to increase both the quantity and quality of scientific, journalistic, and literary output in Azerbaijani, ensuring it remains a vibrant cultural and intellectual tool.

Coordinated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Concept outlines a phased implementation plan divided into three stages: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, each with clearly defined objectives and institutional mechanisms to guide progress.