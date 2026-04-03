China Launches TV Channel For Pets

One of the largest technology companies in China, Tencent, has launched a TV channel specifically for pets, Pet TV, AzerNEWS reports.

The channel broadcasts 24/7 on the Tencent Video platform and is available by subscription for 25 yuan per month (approximately 6 manats). Pet TV features content both from Tencent and from the American DogTV platform, offering a mix of local and international programming.

Tencent emphasized that all videos on Pet TV are specially designed for animals, using optimized color schemes, specific refresh rates, and audio frequencies that are tailored to pets' vision and hearing.

The content is organized into multiple categories, including videos for specific dog breeds such as Labradors and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, ensuring a more personalized viewing experience. Some programs focus on relaxation and stress reduction, while others aim to stimulate pets' curiosity and playfulness.

Interestingly, experts suggest that such tailored media could help reduce anxiety in pets left alone at home, making it a modern tool for pet care and entertainment. Tencent's move also highlights a growing trend of pet-focused digital content, reflecting how technology is increasingly catering not just to humans but to their furry companions as well.