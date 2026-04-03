Rajasthan CM Orders Detailed Report For Jawai-Luni National Waterway

CM Orders Detailed Study for NW-48

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday issued directives to prepare a detailed report for the realisation of the Jawai-Luni-Rann of Kutch National Waterway (NW-48). He said that providing waterway connectivity for cargo transport and exports to industries within the state is one of the State Government's top priorities.

As per the Chief Minister's office release, Sharma was presiding over a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday concerning National Waterway-48. The Chief Minister directed the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and IIT Madras to assess the technical and financial aspects of this project, as well as to prepare a comparative study report regarding the estimated vessel traffic.

MoU and Project Presentation

It is noteworthy that, under the Chief Minister's guidance, the State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IWAI regarding NW-48 on October 27, 2025. Following this, Professor K. Murali of IIT Madras delivered a detailed presentation regarding the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this initiative, a release said.

Project to Boost Trade and Development

During the meeting, the Chief Minister remarked that once this National Waterway becomes operational, industries and traders within the state, as well as those in neighbouring states, will benefit from seamless cargo transportation. He emphasised that this National Waterway could serve as a robust foundation for the holistic development of the state.

Furthermore, it is expected to prove instrumental in boosting trade activities and significantly reducing the cost of cargo transportation.

As per the release, with the operationalisation of NW-48 in the state, the uninterrupted movement of cargo to the Arabian Sea via the Rann of Kutch will become a reality. Passing through Rajasthan and Gujarat, this National Waterway will facilitate the transportation of various export products, including petrochemicals, minerals, cement, chemicals, and industrial goods. (ANI)

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