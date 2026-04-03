Rain Lashes Delhi IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorm, Winds

Rain lashed in several parts of the national capital on Friday evening, including India Gate, Badarpur and Janpath Road. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the city, forecasting "thunderstorm and lightning," along with "strong surface winds".

Western Disturbances to Affect Northwest India

Earlier in the day, IMD forecasted that two successive Western disturbances are likely to affect northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on April 3-4 and again on April 7. Hailstorms are anticipated across the northwest parts of the region, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Kashmir Valley on April 3 and 4.

A sudden cold wave has also gripped Rajouri and the wider Pir Panjal region following continuous heavy rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and harsh weather conditions in the area. In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration has issued an advisory urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in hilly and vulnerable areas.

In a post on X, the IMD said, "Two back-to-back western disturbances are set to impact Northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on April 3-4 and again on April 7. Hailstorms are likely across parts of the region. Isolated heavy rainfall expected over the Kashmir Valley on April 3 & 4."

The IMD further warned that during Friday afternoon, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely, continuing into the evening.

Forecast for Central and Peninsular India

Furthermore, rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over central and peninsular India until April 7.

Hailstorm Warning

Isolated hailstorms are forecast over Madhya Pradesh, south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, and adjoining Gujarat region on April 3, and over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on April 4.

National Weather Overview

The weather department also stated that day temperatures are likely to remain below normal to near normal over most parts of the country during the week.

According to the IMD, in the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Hailstorms occurred in east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and Madhya Maharashtra. (ANI)

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