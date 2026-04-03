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Raghav Chadha Row: Bhagwant Mann Calls It 'Routine', Warns Rebels


2026-04-03 07:01:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In Chandigarh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reacted to Raghav Chadha's removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, calling it 'routine party functioning.' Mann stressed discipline, stating those breaking party lines must face action, while adding Chadha is free to present his own stance on the matter.

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