'There Is A Real Issue': Yuvraj Singh Explains Reason For Avoiding Commentary Box (WATCH)

Almost every retired Indian cricketer eventually ends up in the commentary box as their second career, offering insights and analysis during the match. The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and others have embraced the new role following their retirements.

However, Yuvraj Singh, who retired from his illustrious career in 2019, hasn't stepped into the commentary box despite being one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers. The legendary all-rounder was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh's impact on Indian cricket goes beyond World Cup victories, with memorable innings, match-winning performances, and his reputation as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation.

Also Read: 'Career Had Become a Burden': Yuvraj Singh Reflects on Losing the Joy of Playing Cricket

Yuvraj Opens Up on Personal Criticism

During his playing days, Yuvraj Singh was often seen as a fearless and passionate competitor on the field, known for his aggressive batting, sharp bowling, and electric fielding. However, off the field, the former India all-rounder faced personal criticisms that went beyond cricket.

Speaking on the Sports Tak Podcast, Yuvraj Singh stated that the personal criticism and comments made by certain people during his playing days, rather than focusing on his cricketing performance, left a lasting impact on him and influenced his decision to avoid the commentary box.

“Now that I have retired, let me speak about the issue,” Yuvraj said.

“The real issue is that those people who made remarks about me, not on cricket, but rather personal statements. understand what you mean when you talk about the game. When you get personal, you always remember that,” he added.

Yuvraj Singh statement why he don't want do commentary (Sports Tak )"People who have made personal comments about me. I think you should talk about someone's game. When you get personal, those comments stick forever. I don't want to commentary with people who have made... twitter/Lv1BgVkZ1R

- VIKAS (@Vikas662005) April 3, 2026

During his 17-year career with Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh played alongside Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Zaheer Khan, and several other stalwarts, forming part of a golden generation that achieved historic successes for India on both the ODI and T20 stages.

However, the legendary all-rounder's journey was marked by challenges, injuries, and personal criticisms, which he overcame to shine for India.

Staying Away from Commentary

Further explaining his decision to stay away from the commentary box, Yuvraj Singh stated that he doesn't want to sit with the people who made personal remarks about him. He added that the commentary is a valuable place to discuss the game and its evolution, but his past experiences refrained him from participating in it.

“I don't want to sit with the people who passed personal remarks about me. That's the main reason I don't want to do commentary,” the all-rounder added.

“Commentary is a great place to speak about the game and how it has evolved. That is the main reason I don't want to do commentary,” he added.

In his international career. Yuvraj amassed 11139 runs, including 17 centuries and 71 fifties, at an average of 34.98 in 399 matches. He also picked 147 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 35.87 and an economy rate of 4.98.

Following his retirement from cricket, Yuvraj Singh has been involved in grooming and nurturing young talents. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are his proteges, benefiting from his guidance, mentorship, and experience as he helps shape the next generation of Indian cricket stars.

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