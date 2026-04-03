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Asia Intelligence Brief For Friday, April 3, 2026
|INSTRUMENT
|LEVEL
|MOVE
|NOTE
|Nikkei 225
|~53,051 (+1.4%)
|▲ Hormuz protocol rebound
|Reverses Thu -2.4%; thin Friday liquidity (HK/Aus closed); yen holding ¥159; 10Y stabilising
|KOSPI
|+2.7% (~5,375)
|▲ recovers portion of -4.5%
|Budget vote Apr 10; driving curbs under review; won stabilising; 50M bbl secured for April
|Brent Crude
|$109 (Thu close +8%)
|▲ near $110; Friday no Western trade
|European diesel >$200/bbl; WTI hit $112 (+12% Thu); OPEC+ Sunday; April 6 deadline
|WTI Crude
|$112 (Thu close +12%)
|▲ unprecedented single-day surge
|BOK Financial: "$20 drop if Hormuz reopens on long liquidation"; Rabobank: $107 Q2 base case
|S&P 500 (Thu)
|6,583 (+0.1%)
|▲ erased -1.5% loss on Hormuz
|Tech XLK best 3-day rally since May 2025 (+6%); Tesla -5.4%; closed Good Friday
|Gold
|~$4,621 (stabilising)
|→ after Thu -4% crash
|Dollar still strong at 100.157; silver -7.3% Thu; safe haven = USD not gold in this crisis
|US March Jobs
|Released today 8:30am ET
|→ consensus +60K; markets closed
|Feb was -92K; Kaiser nurses return (+31K boost); reaction bottled until Monday
|BTC
|~$66,172 (-3% Thu)
|▼ near year lows
|Risk-off across all asset classes except oil; crypto correlating with equities, not gold
Conflict & Stability Tracker
Cautiously Positive
Iran-Oman Protocol: First Diplomatic Mechanism - Markets Responding, Details Absent
The Hormuz monitoring protocol is the first structured diplomatic framework since the war began. Markets responded: Thursday's US session recovered entirely, Friday's Japan/Korea sessions are green. The protocol signals that Iran acknowledges commercial traffic must eventually resume - a concession not previously made publicly. But monitoring is not reopening. Details are absent. The UN Security Council votes today on Bahrain's resolution authorising "all defensive means necessary" - if blocked again, the protocol becomes the only diplomatic path. Oman's mediating role is historically credible. The Easter weekend will test whether the protocol advances or stalls.
Critical
Easter Weekend: Three Days, Three Events, Zero Hedging - April 6 Deadline + OPEC+ + US Jobs
Most global markets are now closed until Monday. Trump's April 6 deadline for Iran energy strikes falls on Easter Sunday. OPEC+ meets the same day. The US March jobs report (consensus +60K after February's -92K) releases today into closed markets. If jobs are strong, the recession narrative weakens. If jobs are weak, Monday absorbs the data plus the April 6 outcome plus OPEC+ in a single session. The Hormuz protocol is the potential upside surprise. Escalation on the April 6 deadline is the potential downside shock. Three days of reality, priced in one morning.
Tense
Indonesia M7.4 Earthquake: Energy Partner Hit by Ring of Fire During Energy Crisis
The earthquake struck the Molucca Sea as Korea and Japan formalised energy partnerships with Jakarta this very week. No major infrastructure damage reported, but the compound risk is real: the energy alternatives to Hormuz (Indonesian LNG, coal) sit in one of the most seismically active zones on Earth. One confirmed death, tsunami waves, buildings damaged, power cut. The disaster response is manageable. The strategic implication - that Asia's energy diversification depends on geologically unstable supply - is permanent.
Watching
China's Crisis Arbitrage: Jet Fuel Ban + Russian Airspace = Competitive Advantage
Beijing banned jet fuel exports to protect domestic supply - standard crisis hoarding. But simultaneously adding thousands of European flights via Russian airspace is strategic opportunism: Chinese carriers are capturing intercontinental market share while Western competitors face fuel shortages and airspace restrictions. The implications extend beyond aviation: China's ability to turn energy disruption into competitive advantage - through bilateral Hormuz deals, Russian airspace access, and export bans - signals a post-crisis commercial landscape where China's position in Asian and European markets has permanently strengthened.
Fast Take
Protocol
The Hormuz monitoring protocol is the first thing that has made markets genuinely hopeful since the war began - and that hope is based on a single sentence from a deputy foreign minister. Gharibabadi's statement that traffic "should be supervised and coordinated" produced a market reaction disproportionate to its operational content. The S&P erased a 1.5% loss. The Nikkei and KOSPI rebounded. BOK Financial projected $20/barrel crude drop if Hormuz reopens. All of this from one sentence that does not include a date, a framework, or a guarantee. The reaction tells you everything about how desperate markets are for any signal that the strait might partially reopen. The risk is that the protocol is diplomatic language dressed as operational reality - and the Easter weekend provides no opportunity to verify.
Oil
WTI jumped nearly 12% on Thursday - an unprecedented single-day surge. European diesel crossed $200/barrel for the first time since 2022. And oil is now closed for three days. The price action on Thursday was historic: WTI moving 12% in a single session reflects a market where supply fundamentals and geopolitical rhetoric are creating moves that would normally take months. European diesel at $200+ means that every freight truck, every farm combine, every construction vehicle in Europe is operating at cost structures that the business plans did not contemplate. The Good Friday closure means oil markets cannot react to whatever happens over Easter. If the April 6 deadline produces escalation, Monday's opening could be another 10%+ move. If the protocol advances, the $20 drop scenario activates. The range of outcomes has never been wider.
Indonesia
A 7.4 earthquake hit Indonesia the same week Korea and Japan signed energy deals with Jakarta. The Ring of Fire does not care about your energy diversification strategy. Indonesia's LNG, coal, and nickel are the assets that Korea and Japan are counting on to reduce dependence on the closed Hormuz route. The earthquake did not damage major infrastructure - this time. But the Molucca Sea is one of the most active seismic zones on Earth, and Indonesia's energy facilities are distributed across an archipelago that spans the Ring of Fire. The strategic lesson: diversifying from geopolitical risk (Hormuz) into geological risk (Ring of Fire) trades one vulnerability for another. It does not eliminate risk - it changes its character.
China
China banned jet fuel exports and added thousands of European flights. In one move, Beijing restricted global supply and captured global market share. This is the most strategically significant development that will not produce a single headline about China losing. Every Western airline that cancels a European route because of fuel shortages is a route that a Chinese carrier - with Russian airspace access and domestically-secured fuel - can fill. The crisis is redistributing global aviation capacity from West to East. When the war ends, the Chinese carriers will have established routes, customer relationships, and scheduling slots that did not exist before. The fuel ban is temporary. The market share may be permanent. Latin American destinations competing for European tourists should note: the flights may come from Shanghai, not London.
Jobs
The March jobs report drops today at 8:30am into a market that cannot react. Consensus is +60,000. The number matters more than any speech. February lost 92,000 jobs. If March bounces back to +60K (consensus), the "soft patch" narrative survives - the healthcare strike distorted February, and March corrects it. If March is negative again, two consecutive months of job losses push the recession narrative from speculation to probability. The BLS data releases on Good Friday. No equity market can trade it. Bond and currency markets are partially open but thin. The full reaction arrives Monday - blended with the April 6 deadline, OPEC+, and whatever the Hormuz protocol produces. The most consequential data point in months arrives when nobody can act on it.
Developments to Watch
01 April 6 - Easter Sunday: Trump deadline + OPEC+ meeting. The single most important day of the crisis. If the deadline produces escalation (strikes on oil infrastructure), Monday is catastrophic. If it passes quietly alongside the Hormuz protocol, Monday is a relief rally. OPEC+ output increases are performative unless the infrastructure to deliver is operational. Both events on a non-trading day.
02 US March jobs data - released today, reaction Monday. Consensus +60K. Kaiser Permanente nurses returning (+31K healthcare boost). Construction and leisure recovery expected. If positive: recession narrative weakens. If negative: two consecutive months of losses. Either way, Monday prices it alongside everything else.
03 UN Security Council vote on Bahrain Hormuz resolution - Friday. "All defensive means necessary" language. Previously blocked. If it passes: legal framework for naval protection of shipping. If blocked again (China, Russia, France): the Iran-Oman protocol becomes the only viable diplomatic path. Either outcome shapes the post-Easter landscape.
04 Korea ₩26.2T budget vote - April 10. Lee's "war-like situation" declaration increases urgency. Bipartisan passage expected. Driving curbs, nuclear restarts, consumer vouchers included. The fiscal anchor for Korea's crisis response. Markets watching for whether the package is expanded given Thursday's crash.
05 Indonesia earthquake aftermath - infrastructure assessment. Preliminary reports: no major energy infrastructure damage. But aftershocks continue, and the Molucca Sea area is near shipping lanes critical to Asian LNG and commodity trade. Monitor for any port closures, pipeline disruptions, or LNG facility impacts.
06 IMF World Economic Outlook - April 14. Eleven days away. Asian country forecasts incorporating: Korea's "war-like situation," Japan's reserve deployment, India's coal maximisation, China 's export bans, and the Hormuz protocol's potential impact on oil pricing. The document that reprices every Asian sovereign bond.
Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|IMPACT
|Apr 3
|Good Friday (TODAY) - US/EU/HK/India closed; Japan/Korea open
|US March jobs 8:30am ET; UN Hormuz vote; thin Asian liquidity; Nikkei +1.4%, KOSPI +2.7%
|Apr 5
|China: Colorful Guizhou Airlines 5x fuel surcharge
|Domestic Chinese aviation costs surging despite jet fuel export ban; consumer impact signal
|Apr 6
|Easter Sunday - Trump deadline + OPEC+
|Dual-risk event on non-trading day; escalation or resolution; output decision; defines Monday
|Apr 7
|All markets reopen Monday
|Jobs + OPEC+ + April 6 + Hormuz protocol + weekend developments = gap opening risk
|Apr 10
|Korea ₩26.2T budget vote
|Driving curbs; nuclear restarts; consumer vouchers; export support; fiscal anchor
|Apr 14
|IMF World Economic Outlook
|Asian country forecasts; oil assumptions; Korea/Japan/India growth; recession risk
|End Apr
|Rabobank base case: Hormuz closure ends
|If correct + protocol works: Brent toward $96 Q3; if wrong: sustained $107+ repricing
|May
|Korea: 5 nuclear reactors restart
|Structural energy transition from crisis response; reduces LNG/oil dependency
Bottom Line
Asia's Good Friday intelligence brief ends the week on a note it did not begin with: cautious hope. The Iran-Oman Hormuz monitoring protocol - a single statement from a deputy foreign minister, thin on detail but thick with implication - produced the first genuine positive market reaction since the "Stone Ages" speech. The Nikkei rose 1.4% and the KOSPI surged 2.7% in thin Friday trading, partially recovering Thursday's losses. The S&P 500 had already demonstrated the power of the headline on Thursday, erasing a 1.5% decline to close flat after the protocol news broke. Markets are desperate for any signal that the strait might partially reopen - and the protocol is that signal.
But this Asia intelligence brief has tracked enough false dawns to counsel caution. The protocol is diplomatic language, not operational reality. Monitoring is not reopening. Iran's conditions for full restoration - guarantees against future attack and recognition of its authority over the strait - have not been met. The UN Security Council votes today on Bahrain's resolution, which has been blocked before. And the Easter weekend brings three days of events that could overwhelm the protocol's positive signal: the April 6 Trump deadline, the OPEC+ meeting, and the US March jobs data (consensus +60K after February's -92K). Monday's market opening will price all of it simultaneously.
Indonesia's 7.4-magnitude earthquake and China's jet fuel export ban add complexity that the Hormuz narrative alone does not capture. The earthquake struck as Korea and Japan formalised energy partnerships with Jakarta - a reminder that geological risk does not wait for geopolitical risk to resolve. China's ban on jet fuel exports, combined with the addition of thousands of European flights via Russian airspace, transforms the crisis into competitive advantage for Beijing's carriers. The post-crisis aviation landscape will feature Chinese airlines on routes they did not serve before the war. The structural redistribution of global economic activity - from West to East, from Hormuz-dependent to Hormuz-independent - is accelerating with every week the strait remains closed.
For Latin American investors, this Asia intelligence brief delivers four signals heading into the Easter weekend. First, the Hormuz protocol is the best news since the war began - monitor it over the weekend for any operational details, ship passages, or insurance repricing. If it works, the $20/barrel crude drop scenario benefits Latin American importers and reprices Latin American exporters' revenue forecasts. Second, the Indonesia earthquake validates the compound risk thesis: energy diversification from geopolitical risk into geological risk does not eliminate vulnerability. Third, China's jet fuel ban and European flight expansion signal a structural shift in global aviation that will affect Latin American tourism patterns. Fourth, the US March jobs report - released today - determines the macro narrative that Monday's markets will trade alongside the April 6 outcome. This brief will resume after Easter with the answer to the question that has defined every session this week: does the Hormuz protocol produce results, or does the April 6 deadline produce escalation?
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