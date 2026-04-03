Asia Intelligence Brief For Friday, April 3, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Rio Times - Asia Pulse

Covering: Japan · South Korea · Indonesia · China · Iran-Oman · Strait of Hormuz · Good Friday · Easter Weekend Risk







What Matters Today







1

Asian Markets Rebound on Good Friday - Nikkei Rises 1.4%, KOSPI Surges 2.7% as Iran-Oman Hormuz Protocol Sparks Hope of Partial Reopening

Today's Asia intelligence brief opens on a rare Good Friday where the markets that are open - Japan and South Korea - are trading green, while the markets that matter most to the West - the US, Europe, Hong Kong, and Australia - sit closed for Easter. The Nikkei 225 rose approximately 1.4% to 53,051, while South Korea's KOSPI surged 2.7%, gaining 133 points. The catalyst was a single development: Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told the official IRNA news agency that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz "should be supervised and coordinated" between Iran and Oman, signalling that a protocol for managed transit is being drafted.

The rebound reverses a portion of Thursday's damage - when the Nikkei fell 2.4% and the KOSPI crashed 4.5% after Trump's "Stone Ages" speech - but does not erase it. The pattern this Asia intelligence brief has tracked all week is intact: markets surge on hope, crash on escalation, and then partially recover on the next diplomatic signal. Thursday's US session showed the same dynamic: the S&P 500 opened down more than 1.5% on the Trump speech, then erased the entire loss after the Hormuz protocol headline flashed, closing up 0.1%. Tech stocks posted their best three-day rally since May 2025. The volatility is not noise - it is the market's real-time pricing of a binary outcome: Hormuz reopens (bull case) or Hormuz stays closed (bear case).

The Friday session is thin. Hong Kong and Australia are closed for Easter. India is closed. Only Japan, South Korea, and mainland China among major Asian markets are trading. The thin liquidity amplifies price moves in both directions. Analysts warn that the rebound should be treated with caution: the Iran-Oman protocol is aspirational, not operational. Monitoring is not reopening. And the Easter weekend brings three days of unhedged risk: the April 6 Trump deadline, the OPEC+ meeting, and the US March jobs report (released today into closed US markets) will all require pricing on Monday morning.

For Latin American investors, Friday's Asian rebound is the signal to watch through the Easter weekend. If the Hormuz protocol produces concrete results - verifiable ship passages, insurance repricing, cargo bookings - Monday's global opening will be a relief rally. BOK Financial's Dennis Kissler told Yahoo Finance that if Hormuz reopens, front-month crude could drop $20 per barrel "on long liquidation alone." That would bring Brent from $109 to $89 - transforming the revenue outlook for Latin American oil exporters and the cost outlook for Latin American importers. If the protocol stalls, Monday absorbs three days of accumulated disappointment plus the April 6 deadline outcome. As our previous Asia intelligence brief documented, every major Asian market move this week has been a derivative of a single question: when does Hormuz reopen? Friday's session suggests the answer may be closer than Thursday's "Stone Ages" speech implied.





2

Iran-Oman Drafting Hormuz Monitoring Protocol - The First Concrete Diplomatic Mechanism for Strait Traffic Since the War Began

Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, told the official IRNA news agency that Tehran is drafting a protocol with Oman to "supervise and coordinate" tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The statement is the first concrete diplomatic mechanism to emerge from the crisis - not a ceasefire, not a reopening, but a framework for managed transit that, if operationalised, could allow some commercial vessels to pass under Iranian-Omani supervision. The news sparked the late-Thursday US market recovery and Friday's Asian rebound.

The protocol's significance lies in what it is and what it is not. It is a diplomatic framework that acknowledges the need for commercial traffic - Iran has been allowing some allied vessels (Chinese, Russian, Indian) to transit while blocking US-aligned shipping. It is not a reopening: Iran has been charging tolls in yuan to friendly nations and blocking others entirely. The protocol would formalise what has been an ad hoc two-tier system into a structured arrangement. Oman's role is critical - it has historically mediated between Iran and the West, and its geographic position on the strait's southern shore gives it operational relevance. The UN Security Council is also voting Friday on Bahrain's resolution authorising "all defensive means necessary" to secure transit - but China, Russia, and France have previously blocked it.

The market reads the protocol as a step toward normalisation. BOK Financial's Kissler said traders are "pricing in the US to leave the Middle East before the end of April." If that occurs alongside a functioning Hormuz protocol, the oil market could see a rapid $20/barrel decline. Rabobank's base case - Brent at $107 Q2, $96 Q3, $90 Q4 - assumes Hormuz closure through April-end with gradual recovery. The protocol, if operational, could accelerate that timeline. But Macron called military reopening "unrealistic" from Seoul yesterday, no country has committed forces, and Iran's FM vowed to "fight back fiercely." The protocol is a thread, not a rope.

For Latin American investors, the Hormuz protocol is the single most important development to track over the Easter weekend. If it produces concrete results - even partial, supervised transit for neutral-flagged vessels - it begins the process of Hormuz normalisation that every commodity price on the planet is waiting for. Latin American oil exporters (Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Ecuador) would see their premium narrow as supply returns. Latin American importers (Chile, Central America, Caribbean) would see their cost burden ease. The protocol also creates a potential role for Latin American shipping: vessels flagged in neutral Latin American states could potentially navigate the supervised system. Panama's flag registry - the world's largest - becomes a strategic asset if Hormuz access depends on neutrality rather than nationality.





3

7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Molucca Sea - Tsunami Waves, One Dead, Buildings Damaged as SE Asia's Energy Partner Faces Dual Vulnerability

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia's Ternate island on Thursday, damaging buildings, triggering tsunami waves, and killing at least one person from falling rubble in Manado. The US Geological Survey recorded the epicentre at 35 kilometres depth. Indonesia's meteorology agency BMKG reported tsunami waves of 0.3 metres in West Halmahera and 0.2 metres in Bitung. Aftershocks of up to magnitude 5 were recorded. Tsunami warnings were issued within a 1,000-kilometre radius covering parts of Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Power was cut in affected areas and residents fled homes in panic.

The earthquake's timing intersects with the energy crisis in ways that amplify Indonesia's strategic importance. Just this week, South Korea's President Lee signed energy security and critical minerals agreements with Indonesia's President Prabowo in Seoul. Japan signed a parallel energy pact with Jakarta. Both countries view Indonesia as a stable alternative to Middle Eastern supply - its LNG, coal, and nickel are strategic assets during the Hormuz closure. Any significant damage to Indonesian energy infrastructure - ports, LNG terminals, coal loading facilities - would compound the regional supply disruption at the worst possible moment. Preliminary reports suggest no major infrastructure damage from this earthquake, but the proximity to key maritime routes and the Ring of Fire's inherent unpredictability add compound risk to an already-stressed Asian energy system.

For Latin American investors, the Indonesia earthquake is a reminder that natural disaster risk does not pause for geopolitical crises - it compounds them. Latin American mining and energy companies with Indonesian operations (nickel, copper, LNG) face disruption risk from seismic activity that is unrelated to but concurrent with the Hormuz crisis. The earthquake also tests the Korea-Indonesia and Japan-Indonesia energy partnerships signed this week: can Indonesia be a reliable alternative energy supplier when its geography subjects it to Ring of Fire events? The answer so far is yes - preliminary reports show no major infrastructure damage - but the question is permanently relevant for any country building its energy security around Indonesian supply. Chile, Peru, and Mexico face the same compound risk: Pacific Ring of Fire seismicity alongside global energy market disruption.





4

China Bans Jet Fuel Exports and Adds Thousands of European Flights via Russian Airspace - Beijing Turns the Crisis into Competitive Advantage

China has banned exports of jet fuel to secure domestic supply - and simultaneously, Chinese airlines are adding thousands of flights to Europe by exploiting access to Russian airspace that Western carriers cannot use. The dual move transforms the energy crisis from a Chinese vulnerability into a competitive advantage. While European and Asian carriers face jet fuel shortages (Ryanair warns of disruptions by May, Korean Air is in "emergency management mode," Philippines considers grounding planes), Chinese carriers are expanding capacity on the most lucrative intercontinental routes. Colorful Guizhou Airlines disclosed plans to hike domestic fuel surcharges five-fold from April 5, indicating that even domestic Chinese aviation is feeling the cost pressure - but the strategic response is protectionist, not passive.

The jet fuel export ban is part of a broader Asian pattern of energy hoarding that this brief has tracked: Thailand suspended crude and petroleum exports on March 1, China halted diesel and petrol exports on March 5, India's Mangalore Refinery curbed fuel exports. Each country is prioritising domestic supply over export markets. The consequence for global aviation is acute: the IEA's Birol identified jet fuel and diesel as "the main challenges" in April. With China removing its jet fuel from the global market while adding European flights using Russian airspace, Beijing is simultaneously reducing global supply and capturing market share. The airlines of countries that cannot access Russian airspace - every Western carrier - face a structural disadvantage that did not exist before the war.

For Latin American aviation and tourism, China's moves have cascading effects. First, the jet fuel export ban tightens global supply, raising costs for Latin American carriers (LATAM Airlines, Avianca, Gol, Copa) that source fuel from Asian refineries or compete with Asian buyers on global spot markets. Second, Chinese carriers adding European routes via Russia capture traffic that European carriers may need to cut - reducing the connecting traffic that feeds transatlantic routes to Latin America. Third, the pattern of Asian export bans suggests that Latin American refineries with jet fuel capacity face a window of opportunity: every Asian barrel that stays domestic is a barrel that Latin American producers can sell into the global market at premium prices. Brazil's Petrobras refineries and Colombia's Ecopetrol both produce jet fuel that European and Asian buyers are increasingly desperate to secure. The crisis is reshaping aviation economics: fuel access, not demand, determines who flies.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





Nikkei 225

~53,051 (+1.4%)

▲ Hormuz protocol rebound

Reverses Thu -2.4%; thin Friday liquidity (HK/Aus closed); yen holding ¥159; 10Y stabilising





KOSPI

+2.7% (~5,375)

▲ recovers portion of -4.5%

Budget vote Apr 10; driving curbs under review; won stabilising; 50M bbl secured for April





Brent Crude

$109 (Thu close +8%)

▲ near $110; Friday no Western trade

European diesel >$200/bbl; WTI hit $112 (+12% Thu); OPEC+ Sunday; April 6 deadline





WTI Crude

$112 (Thu close +12%)

▲ unprecedented single-day surge

BOK Financial: "$20 drop if Hormuz reopens on long liquidation"; Rabobank: $107 Q2 base case





S&P 500 (Thu)

6,583 (+0.1%)

▲ erased -1.5% loss on Hormuz

Tech XLK best 3-day rally since May 2025 (+6%); Tesla -5.4%; closed Good Friday





Gold

~$4,621 (stabilising)

→ after Thu -4% crash

Dollar still strong at 100.157; silver -7.3% Thu; safe haven = USD not gold in this crisis





US March Jobs

Released today 8:30am ET

→ consensus +60K; markets closed

Feb was -92K; Kaiser nurses return (+31K boost); reaction bottled until Monday





BTC

~$66,172 (-3% Thu)

▼ near year lows

Risk-off across all asset classes except oil; crypto correlating with equities, not gold













DATE

EVENT

IMPACT





Apr 3

Good Friday (TODAY) - US/EU/HK/India closed; Japan/Korea open

US March jobs 8:30am ET; UN Hormuz vote; thin Asian liquidity; Nikkei +1.4%, KOSPI +2.7%





Apr 5

China: Colorful Guizhou Airlines 5x fuel surcharge

Domestic Chinese aviation costs surging despite jet fuel export ban; consumer impact signal





Apr 6

Easter Sunday - Trump deadline + OPEC+

Dual-risk event on non-trading day; escalation or resolution; output decision; defines Monday





Apr 7

All markets reopen Monday

Jobs + OPEC+ + April 6 + Hormuz protocol + weekend developments = gap opening risk





Apr 10

Korea ₩26.2T budget vote

Driving curbs; nuclear restarts; consumer vouchers; export support; fiscal anchor





Apr 14

IMF World Economic Outlook

Asian country forecasts; oil assumptions; Korea/Japan/India growth; recession risk





End Apr

Rabobank base case: Hormuz closure ends

If correct + protocol works: Brent toward $96 Q3; if wrong: sustained $107+ repricing





May

Korea: 5 nuclear reactors restart

Structural energy transition from crisis response; reduces LNG/oil dependency







Conflict & Stability TrackerCautiously PositiveIran-Oman Protocol: First Diplomatic Mechanism - Markets Responding, Details AbsentThe Hormuz monitoring protocol is the first structured diplomatic framework since the war began. Markets responded: Thursday's US session recovered entirely, Friday's Japan/Korea sessions are green. The protocol signals that Iran acknowledges commercial traffic must eventually resume - a concession not previously made publicly. But monitoring is not reopening. Details are absent. The UN Security Council votes today on Bahrain's resolution authorising "all defensive means necessary" - if blocked again, the protocol becomes the only diplomatic path. Oman's mediating role is historically credible. The Easter weekend will test whether the protocol advances or stalls.CriticalEaster Weekend: Three Days, Three Events, Zero Hedging - April 6 Deadline + OPEC+ + US JobsMost global markets are now closed until Monday. Trump's April 6 deadline for Iran energy strikes falls on Easter Sunday. OPEC+ meets the same day. The US March jobs report (consensus +60K after February's -92K) releases today into closed markets. If jobs are strong, the recession narrative weakens. If jobs are weak, Monday absorbs the data plus the April 6 outcome plus OPEC+ in a single session. The Hormuz protocol is the potential upside surprise. Escalation on the April 6 deadline is the potential downside shock. Three days of reality, priced in one morning.TenseIndonesia M7.4 Earthquake: Energy Partner Hit by Ring of Fire During Energy CrisisThe earthquake struck the Molucca Sea as Korea and Japan formalised energy partnerships with Jakarta this very week. No major infrastructure damage reported, but the compound risk is real: the energy alternatives to Hormuz (Indonesian LNG, coal) sit in one of the most seismically active zones on Earth. One confirmed death, tsunami waves, buildings damaged, power cut. The disaster response is manageable. The strategic implication - that Asia's energy diversification depends on geologically unstable supply - is permanent.WatchingChina's Crisis Arbitrage: Jet Fuel Ban + Russian Airspace = Competitive AdvantageBeijing banned jet fuel exports to protect domestic supply - standard crisis hoarding. But simultaneously adding thousands of European flights via Russian airspace is strategic opportunism: Chinese carriers are capturing intercontinental market share while Western competitors face fuel shortages and airspace restrictions. The implications extend beyond aviation: China's ability to turn energy disruption into competitive advantage - through bilateral Hormuz deals, Russian airspace access, and export bans - signals a post-crisis commercial landscape where China's position in Asian and European markets has permanently strengthened.Fast TakeProtocolGharibabadi's statement that traffic "should be supervised and coordinated" produced a market reaction disproportionate to its operational content. The S&P erased a 1.5% loss. The Nikkei and KOSPI rebounded. BOK Financial projected $20/barrel crude drop if Hormuz reopens. All of this from one sentence that does not include a date, a framework, or a guarantee. The reaction tells you everything about how desperate markets are for any signal that the strait might partially reopen. The risk is that the protocol is diplomatic language dressed as operational reality - and the Easter weekend provides no opportunity to verify.OilThe price action on Thursday was historic: WTI moving 12% in a single session reflects a market where supply fundamentals and geopolitical rhetoric are creating moves that would normally take months. European diesel at $200+ means that every freight truck, every farm combine, every construction vehicle in Europe is operating at cost structures that the business plans did not contemplate. The Good Friday closure means oil markets cannot react to whatever happens over Easter. If the April 6 deadline produces escalation, Monday's opening could be another 10%+ move. If the protocol advances, the $20 drop scenario activates. The range of outcomes has never been wider.IndonesiaIndonesia's LNG, coal, and nickel are the assets that Korea and Japan are counting on to reduce dependence on the closed Hormuz route. The earthquake did not damage major infrastructure - this time. But the Molucca Sea is one of the most active seismic zones on Earth, and Indonesia's energy facilities are distributed across an archipelago that spans the Ring of Fire. The strategic lesson: diversifying from geopolitical risk (Hormuz) into geological risk (Ring of Fire) trades one vulnerability for another. It does not eliminate risk - it changes its character.ChinaThis is the most strategically significant development that will not produce a single headline about China losing. Every Western airline that cancels a European route because of fuel shortages is a route that a Chinese carrier - with Russian airspace access and domestically-secured fuel - can fill. The crisis is redistributing global aviation capacity from West to East. When the war ends, the Chinese carriers will have established routes, customer relationships, and scheduling slots that did not exist before. The fuel ban is temporary. The market share may be permanent. Latin American destinations competing for European tourists should note: the flights may come from Shanghai, not London.JobsFebruary lost 92,000 jobs. If March bounces back to +60K (consensus), the "soft patch" narrative survives - the healthcare strike distorted February, and March corrects it. If March is negative again, two consecutive months of job losses push the recession narrative from speculation to probability. The BLS data releases on Good Friday. No equity market can trade it. Bond and currency markets are partially open but thin. The full reaction arrives Monday - blended with the April 6 deadline, OPEC+, and whatever the Hormuz protocol produces. The most consequential data point in months arrives when nobody can act on it.Developments to Watch01The single most important day of the crisis. If the deadline produces escalation (strikes on oil infrastructure), Monday is catastrophic. If it passes quietly alongside the Hormuz protocol, Monday is a relief rally. OPEC+ output increases are performative unless the infrastructure to deliver is operational. Both events on a non-trading day.02Consensus +60K. Kaiser Permanente nurses returning (+31K healthcare boost). Construction and leisure recovery expected. If positive: recession narrative weakens. If negative: two consecutive months of losses. Either way, Monday prices it alongside everything else.03"All defensive means necessary" language. Previously blocked. If it passes: legal framework for naval protection of shipping. If blocked again (China, Russia, France): the Iran-Oman protocol becomes the only viable diplomatic path. Either outcome shapes the post-Easter landscape.04Lee's "war-like situation" declaration increases urgency. Bipartisan passage expected. Driving curbs, nuclear restarts, consumer vouchers included. The fiscal anchor for Korea's crisis response. Markets watching for whether the package is expanded given Thursday's crash.05Preliminary reports: no major energy infrastructure damage. But aftershocks continue, and the Molucca Sea area is near shipping lanes critical to Asian LNG and commodity trade. Monitor for any port closures, pipeline disruptions, or LNG facility impacts.06Eleven days away. Asian country forecasts incorporating: Korea's "war-like situation," Japan's reserve deployment, India's coal maximisation, China 's export bans, and the Hormuz protocol's potential impact on oil pricing. The document that reprices every Asian sovereign bond.CalendarBottom LineAsia's Good Friday intelligence brief ends the week on a note it did not begin with: cautious hope. The Iran-Oman Hormuz monitoring protocol - a single statement from a deputy foreign minister, thin on detail but thick with implication - produced the first genuine positive market reaction since the "Stone Ages" speech. The Nikkei rose 1.4% and the KOSPI surged 2.7% in thin Friday trading, partially recovering Thursday's losses. The S&P 500 had already demonstrated the power of the headline on Thursday, erasing a 1.5% decline to close flat after the protocol news broke. Markets are desperate for any signal that the strait might partially reopen - and the protocol is that signal.But this Asia intelligence brief has tracked enough false dawns to counsel caution. The protocol is diplomatic language, not operational reality. Monitoring is not reopening. Iran's conditions for full restoration - guarantees against future attack and recognition of its authority over the strait - have not been met. The UN Security Council votes today on Bahrain's resolution, which has been blocked before. And the Easter weekend brings three days of events that could overwhelm the protocol's positive signal: the April 6 Trump deadline, the OPEC+ meeting, and the US March jobs data (consensus +60K after February's -92K). Monday's market opening will price all of it simultaneously.Indonesia's 7.4-magnitude earthquake and China's jet fuel export ban add complexity that the Hormuz narrative alone does not capture. The earthquake struck as Korea and Japan formalised energy partnerships with Jakarta - a reminder that geological risk does not wait for geopolitical risk to resolve. China's ban on jet fuel exports, combined with the addition of thousands of European flights via Russian airspace, transforms the crisis into competitive advantage for Beijing's carriers. The post-crisis aviation landscape will feature Chinese airlines on routes they did not serve before the war. The structural redistribution of global economic activity - from West to East, from Hormuz-dependent to Hormuz-independent - is accelerating with every week the strait remains closed.For Latin American investors, this Asia intelligence brief delivers four signals heading into the Easter weekend. First, the Hormuz protocol is the best news since the war began - monitor it over the weekend for any operational details, ship passages, or insurance repricing. If it works, the $20/barrel crude drop scenario benefits Latin American importers and reprices Latin American exporters' revenue forecasts. Second, the Indonesia earthquake validates the compound risk thesis: energy diversification from geopolitical risk into geological risk does not eliminate vulnerability. Third, China's jet fuel ban and European flight expansion signal a structural shift in global aviation that will affect Latin American tourism patterns. Fourth, the US March jobs report - released today - determines the macro narrative that Monday's markets will trade alongside the April 6 outcome. This brief will resume after Easter with the answer to the question that has defined every session this week: does the Hormuz protocol produce results, or does the April 6 deadline produce escalation?