Ethereum Foundation Nears 70K ETH Staked, Validator Growth

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Ethereum Foundation has advanced its staking drive, moving closer to its 70,000-ETH target as it pushes more ETH onto the beacon chain. On Friday, the foundation staked just over 45,000 ETH in a series of transfers, bringing the total staked to roughly 69,500 ETH - leaving less than 500 ETH to reach the 70,000 ETH milestone. Arkham Intelligence's data shows the day's staking activity totaled more than $92.2 million, with the transfers executed in batches of 2,047 ETH each.

EF's total staked ETH approaches 70,000, sitting at about 69,500 ETH as of Friday, per Arkham Intelligence. Friday's stake consisted of multiple 2,047-ETH transactions, collectively valued at over $92.2 million. The move fits within a broader shift to a yield-bearing treasury strategy designed to fund research, development and ecosystem grants. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin cautioned that large-stake participation could influence governance during hard forks, prompting ongoing considerations of centralization risks and mitigations.

Key takeawaysA staged push toward a yield-bearing treasury

The staking activity is part of a broader strategic shift the Ethereum Foundation unveiled in June 2025. The updated treasury policy envisions staking and DeFi participation as mechanisms to generate revenue from the foundation's ETH holdings, reducing the need to repeatedly sell tokens to cover operating expenses. The foundation describes this as a move toward“financial sustainability” and a way to support“protocol research, development and ecosystem grants.”

Staking momentum this year has been notable. In February, the EF staked 2,016 ETH (roughly $4.1 million at the time). That was followed by a larger wave in March, when the foundation staked 22,517 ETH (about $46.1 million). Arkham Intelligence notes that the Ethereum Foundation now holds more than $143 million worth of ETH deposited in the Ethereum Beacon Deposit Contract, underscoring the scale of its treasury-long strategy in action.

The pivot to a yield-bearing treasury comes after sustained pressure from the Ethereum community to fund operations and development without continually diluting the token supply through sales. By earning a return on its holdings, the EF aims to sustain its grant programs and research initiatives while aligning treasury management with the broader ecosystem's long-term interests.

Governance risk and the centralization question

As stake operators, validators locking up ETH to secure a proof-of-stake network inherently influence which chain remains active during a contentious hard fork. In a note from January 2025, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin cautioned that if the Ethereum Foundation itself stakes a large amount of ETH, the foundation could be compelled to align with one side of a future fork, effectively taking a position on the fork's outcome.

Buterin has since indicated that the EF is actively looking at ways to mitigate the centralization risks that staking could amplify in scenarios involving hard forks. The goal is to preserve network resilience and decentralization while ensuring the foundation's treasury policy remains sustainable and aligned with the community's interests.

Arkham Intelligence's compilation of the foundation's holdings also highlights the evolving landscape of treasury strategies within the Ethereum ecosystem. The combination of substantial staking, ongoing Beacons Deposit Contract commitments, and the governance considerations surrounding potential forks paints a nuanced picture: institutions are increasingly integrating yield-generating activity into their long-term strategy, even as they remain mindful of the implications for network governance and decentralization.

Looking ahead: what readers should watch next

The Ethereum Foundation's near-term milestone of 70,000 ETH staked will likely be followed by continued attention to how its treasury policy unfolds in practice. Market participants will be watching for updates on governance safeguards, how yield generation translates into grantmaking and protocol development, and whether additional centralization risks emerge as staking scales. As the foundation weighs its options, the ecosystem will look for clarity on how it balances funding needs with the imperative to maintain a robust, multi-actor governance framework.

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