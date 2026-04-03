Kay L. Harris Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'The Heart Of Success' With Jack Canfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Kay L. Harris who will co-author the highly anticipated book,“The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys-revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Tallahassee, Florida author Kay L. Harris published her debut memoir, What Love Can't Fix: Navigating the Storms of My Husband's Mental Illness January 2026. This deeply personal account delves into caregiving, resilience, and transformation while facing a loved one's mental illness. During the 1980s and 1990s, she felt utterly alone, without support or resources to guide her. In those days there was little public awareness, and no podcasts, search engines, legal protection, community support, or celebrity focus to guide and support her.

Blending memoir with reflection, Kay chronicles her 17-year journey caring for a husband with chronic mental illness and the emotional toll that caregiving places on families. Her book speaks to caregivers, family members, and anyone navigating life's unexpected storms - offering both validation and hope. After her interview with Jack Canfield at the 2025 Success Summit, he enthusiastically endorsed her memoir. View the entire interview on the Author page of Kay's website at

In addition to writing her first book in the winter of her life, Harris is a certified Life Mastery Consultant and an emerging speaker, sharing her message“Rise Through the Storm.” Her aim is to help others reclaim their identity, release regret and fear, and rebuild a life of purpose through any overwhelming adversity.

“Caregivers are truly unsung heroes,” Harris said.“My hope is that this book will open conversations, reduce isolation, and offer hope to caregivers so that even in the most tumultuous seasons of life, transformation is possible.”

A graduate of Florida State University with a degree in music education and master's in public administration, Harris spent more than three decades as a systems analyst and researcher with the State of Florida before retiring and turning to writing, speaking, and life coaching. She has lived in Tallahassee since her college years and draws inspiration from the city's canopy roads and majestic live oaks.

Speaking & Coaching: Harris is booking speaking engagements and coaching caregivers and individuals in transition through private Life Mastery consulting. Schedule a complimentary session on her website:

Follow Harris on Facebook at and LinkedIn at

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Kay L. Harris as a co-author of“The Heart of Success.” The book's release is anticipated for Summer 2026.