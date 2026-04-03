First Hawaiian To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On April 24, 2026
To access the call by phone, participants will need to click on the following registration link: , register for the conference call, and then you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: . The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama
(808) 525-6268
...
Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
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