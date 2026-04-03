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Palmetto State Chiropractic Association Announces 2026 Fall Conference And Ongoing Community Impact
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Palmetto State Chiropractic Association (PSCA ) was founded in 1994 and continues to lead, support, and connect chiropractors across South Carolina. With a clear mission to protect, promote, and advance the philosophy, science, and art of correcting vertebral subluxation, the PSCA creates spaces where doctors and students grow together, strengthen their purpose, and build lasting professional relationships.
2026 PSCA Fall Conference
The PSCA will host its upcoming Fall Conference on September 19–20, 2026, offered as both an in-person and virtual event. This full chiropractic weekend is designed to help doctors meet their license renewal requirements while staying connected to the heart of the profession.
Beyond continuing education, the conference creates an environment where attendees can step away from the day-to-day and reconnect with why they chose chiropractic in the first place. More details can be found on the PSCA website.
Jones Family Philosophy Forum
Earlier this year, the PSCA hosted the Jones Family Philosophy Forum (February 28–March 1), bringing together chiropractors, students, and out-of-state members for a powerful weekend of connection and reflection.
This event focused on more than just CE hours. It created space for community, conversation, and a renewed commitment to chiropractic principles.
Featured speakers included:
Dr. Ed Rak
Dr. Evan Cohen
Dr. Bill Kriva
Dr. George Auger
Dr. David Serio
Daniel Carroll
Dr. Sam Ralls
Dr. Russell Goff
Attendees left with knowledge, a stronger sense of purpose, and a deeper connection to what makes chiropractic distinct.
Supporting the Next Generation of Chiropractors
The PSCA actively supports chiropractic students who are preparing to step into practice. Many students graduate with strong clinical knowledge but still have questions about real-world application.
PSCA members gain access to mentorship, guidance, and conversations around topics that matter in everyday practice, including:
- Defending subluxation-centered care with confidence
- Building a practice that aligns with personal values
- Navigating insurance, compliance, and philosophy
- Creating meaningful, lasting patient relationships
Students are welcomed into a supportive professional community for mentorship rather than trying to figure it out alone.
IGNITE Events: Where Connection Meets Practical Growth
In addition to larger conferences, the PSCA hosts IGNITE Events every second Saturday of the odd months in Spartanburg. These evenings bring doctors and students together over a free meal for real conversations and practical learning.
IGNITE events offer a focus on business systems, procedures, marketing, and growth.
Upcoming IGNITE dates:
May 9
July 11
September 12
November 14
These gatherings have become a favorite within the community, offering both education and connection in a relaxed setting.
A Clear Purpose and Strong Voice for Chiropractic
The PSCA exists to protect and advance chiropractic as a distinct healthcare profession. Its focus remains on the detection and correction of vertebral subluxation and supporting doctors who center their practices around that principle.
The organization also advocates for the rights of individuals to receive care rooted in this approach, while strengthening the professional voice of chiropractors across the state.
Membership connects doctors and students to a network of individuals committed to preserving what makes chiropractic unique and valuable.
For more information, upcoming events, or membership details, visit pscaonline.
2026 PSCA Fall Conference
The PSCA will host its upcoming Fall Conference on September 19–20, 2026, offered as both an in-person and virtual event. This full chiropractic weekend is designed to help doctors meet their license renewal requirements while staying connected to the heart of the profession.
Beyond continuing education, the conference creates an environment where attendees can step away from the day-to-day and reconnect with why they chose chiropractic in the first place. More details can be found on the PSCA website.
Jones Family Philosophy Forum
Earlier this year, the PSCA hosted the Jones Family Philosophy Forum (February 28–March 1), bringing together chiropractors, students, and out-of-state members for a powerful weekend of connection and reflection.
This event focused on more than just CE hours. It created space for community, conversation, and a renewed commitment to chiropractic principles.
Featured speakers included:
Dr. Ed Rak
Dr. Evan Cohen
Dr. Bill Kriva
Dr. George Auger
Dr. David Serio
Daniel Carroll
Dr. Sam Ralls
Dr. Russell Goff
Attendees left with knowledge, a stronger sense of purpose, and a deeper connection to what makes chiropractic distinct.
Supporting the Next Generation of Chiropractors
The PSCA actively supports chiropractic students who are preparing to step into practice. Many students graduate with strong clinical knowledge but still have questions about real-world application.
PSCA members gain access to mentorship, guidance, and conversations around topics that matter in everyday practice, including:
- Defending subluxation-centered care with confidence
- Building a practice that aligns with personal values
- Navigating insurance, compliance, and philosophy
- Creating meaningful, lasting patient relationships
Students are welcomed into a supportive professional community for mentorship rather than trying to figure it out alone.
IGNITE Events: Where Connection Meets Practical Growth
In addition to larger conferences, the PSCA hosts IGNITE Events every second Saturday of the odd months in Spartanburg. These evenings bring doctors and students together over a free meal for real conversations and practical learning.
IGNITE events offer a focus on business systems, procedures, marketing, and growth.
Upcoming IGNITE dates:
May 9
July 11
September 12
November 14
These gatherings have become a favorite within the community, offering both education and connection in a relaxed setting.
A Clear Purpose and Strong Voice for Chiropractic
The PSCA exists to protect and advance chiropractic as a distinct healthcare profession. Its focus remains on the detection and correction of vertebral subluxation and supporting doctors who center their practices around that principle.
The organization also advocates for the rights of individuals to receive care rooted in this approach, while strengthening the professional voice of chiropractors across the state.
Membership connects doctors and students to a network of individuals committed to preserving what makes chiropractic unique and valuable.
For more information, upcoming events, or membership details, visit pscaonline.
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