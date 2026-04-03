403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Duke Ellington School Of The Arts' Underclassman Visual Arts Exhibit Grand Opening
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On Friday, April 10, 2026, at 5:30 PM, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts Visual Arts Show will host the opening reception to their annual student gallery exhibition. The annual visual arts exhibit features dynamic original works by Duke Ellington School of the Arts high school students in grades 9–11. The exhibit highlights emerging young artists and provides a platform for creative expression across multiple media, including painting, drawing, mixed media, and digital art. The opening will include a live jazz performance by Duke Ellington Jazz Ensemble. This exhibit celebrates youth creativity and provides young artists with real-world exposure, encouraging artistic development and community engagement. It also demonstrates the impact of arts education in shaping future creative leaders.
Duke Ellington School of the Arts (DESA) was established in 1974 by two trailblazing African-American artists and activists, Peggy Cooper-Cafritz and Mike Malone. Duke Ellington School of the Arts teaches students the importance of art in society and the role that the artist plays in shaping human culture. The curriculum in the Visual Arts Department consists of drawing, painting, sculpture, computer graphics, and printmaking. The course sequence introduces our students to the elements and principles of art and design to prepare them for post-secondary training in the arts at the very best colleges, universities, and schools of art. We work to enhance students' self-confidence and artistic consciousness. Students are exposed to traditional and contemporary styles and techniques from a diversity of cultures to broaden their horizons, so they become good citizens of the art world and of humankind. Our students become the next generation of museum professionals and decision-makers. They are directors, curators, museum educators, conservators, registrars, exhibit designers, and more.
Duke Ellington School of the Arts (DESA) was established in 1974 by two trailblazing African-American artists and activists, Peggy Cooper-Cafritz and Mike Malone. Duke Ellington School of the Arts teaches students the importance of art in society and the role that the artist plays in shaping human culture. The curriculum in the Visual Arts Department consists of drawing, painting, sculpture, computer graphics, and printmaking. The course sequence introduces our students to the elements and principles of art and design to prepare them for post-secondary training in the arts at the very best colleges, universities, and schools of art. We work to enhance students' self-confidence and artistic consciousness. Students are exposed to traditional and contemporary styles and techniques from a diversity of cultures to broaden their horizons, so they become good citizens of the art world and of humankind. Our students become the next generation of museum professionals and decision-makers. They are directors, curators, museum educators, conservators, registrars, exhibit designers, and more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment