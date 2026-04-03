Dubai's Alserkal Avenue Invites Creatives To Apply For Free 4-Week Residency

Dubai's leading cultural hub, Alserkal Avenue, has announced an open call for Blank Space - a new initiative designed to uplift creative practitioners and collectives across the UAE.

The programme will provide up to three collectives with temporary working space, resources and promotional support at Alserkal Avenue, enabling them to experiment, collaborate and engage with the wider community.

Launched during a period of global uncertainty, Blank Space offers artists, designers and musicians access to a four-week residency in one of Alserkal's warehouses, free of charge. Each selected group will have access to utilities, materials and communications support to help bring their ideas to life.

According to Basmah El Bittar, director of Alserkal Avenue, the initiative is designed to encourage practitioners from different disciplines to come together and benefit from being part of an established creative infrastructure without the financial pressure of a physical space.

"Blank Space is an initiative to nurture collectivism and collaboration in the local arts scene. Shared practices open up room for dialogue, creative expression and collaboration, strengthening the creative ecosystem from within," El Bittar told Khaleej Times.

"The initiative gives creatives an opportunity to self-organise and reimagine new ways of working together and engage audiences in the process," she added.

Creatives applying for Blank Space are asked to submit a concise 10-slide proposal outlining their collective's background, proposed project, community impact and a four-week activation plan featuring a public programme such as an open studio, screening or showcase.

All proposals will be reviewed by the Alserkal Avenue team, with up to three collectives selected to take over a warehouse space for four weeks.

"We're looking for proposals that take a collaborative approach, bridging different disciplines, from design and craft to filmmaking, music and visual arts," said El Bittar, adding that selected proposals should have a compelling public engagement programme and will be driven by creating benefit and impact for their industries. "We're already seeing some great responses from the community."

Along with the space, the programme will cover essential utilities like water, electricity, WiFi, select materials and equipment based on the proposal, as well as marketing and communications support where needed.

Applications are open until 12pm on April 10, submitted via...ne with the subject line 'Blank Space Proposal' followed by the collective's name.

The announcement has quickly gained traction across social media, with hundreds of likes and comments from UAE's creative community. Many praised the initiative as both timely and thoughtful, highlighting the role Alserkal Avenue continues to play in supporting the grassroots arts scene.

“Great initiative! Proud and humbled to be part of UAE and Dubai based design business family,” read one comment under Alserkal Avenue's Instagram post. Others used the comments section to ask for proposal details or connect with fellow creators to form new collectives.

The enthusiasm showcases both the demand for spaces that nurture creativity and a sense of solidarity among Dubai's art practitioners.

Home to over 90 creative businesses and 17 galleries, Alserkal Avenue has previously provided platforms for emerging voices through initiatives like Quoz Arts Fest and Alserkal Art Week. "Collaborative and multi-disciplinary programmes always raise unexpected questions and the outcomes tend to challenge the ways in which we see the world," said El Bittar.

The Blank Space initiative aims to continue this legacy, offering new opportunities to sustain creative dialogue and collaboration across disciplines.

For updates and application details, you can follow @alserkalavenue on Instagram.

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