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Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant Hit In Iranian Attack Damage Reported

Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant Hit In Iranian Attack Damage Reported


2026-04-03 02:20:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The statement said technical and emergency teams immediately began their work to manage the aftermath of the incident and ensure continued operational efficiency
    By: Salma El Omla

    [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

    Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy said that one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression.

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    The statement added that the incident resulted in material damage to some of the plant's components.

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    The statement also confirmed that technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency while coordinating fully with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites.

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Khaleej Times

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