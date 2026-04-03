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Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Restaurant For Posing 'Serious Risk To Public Health'

Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Restaurant For Posing 'Serious Risk To Public Health'


2026-04-03 02:20:08
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The closure followed repeated violations and the establishment's failure to meet food safety requirements, according to the emirate's food safety authority
    By: Elizabeth Gonzales

    Abu Dhabi has ordered the temporary closure of Amina Restaurant on Zayed the First Street after identifying serious food safety violations.

    The establishment posed a "serious risk to public health", according to Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

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    The emirate's food safety authority said the closure followed repeated violations and the restaurant's failure to meet food safety requirements or take effective corrective measures.

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    According to the authority, the decision was based on inspection reports that highlighted ongoing breaches, prompting immediate action to safeguard consumer health.

    On April 2, the authority shut down Desert Breeze Cafe in the Al Dhafra region after it was found to have repeatedly violated food safety rules.

    Authorities had also recently closed Index Restaurant in Mussafah Industrial for similar violations.

    The continued inspections and closures highlight ongoing efforts by Abu Dhabi's food safety authority to enforce strict regulations, take action against non-compliant businesses, and keep the public informed.

    Authorities also urged the public to report any food safety complaints by calling 800 555.

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Khaleej Times

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