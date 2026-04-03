Dh2,000 Fine: Trying Risky Social Media Trends? Don't, Warns Abu Dhabi Police Official
- By: Haneen Dajani
A viral social media trend showing individuals hanging out of moving cars with doors ope has prompted a pre-emptive warning from Abu Dhabi Police, who say offenders risk a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.
Authorities say the alert comes before any major accidents are recorded, as officials move early to curb risky, attention-seeking behaviour gaining traction online.Recommended For You Gulf states seek UN mandate for force to protect Hormuz Strengthening SME payments: Time for structured discipline in the UAE
The trend that is currently circulating online shows people sitting sideways in moving cars with doors open and legs hanging outside – often filmed to gain views and followers.“This behaviour is currently trending on social media,” said Major Ahmed Al Mehairi, from the Abu Dhabi traffic police, noting that such acts pose serious risks to both the individuals involved and other road users.
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Another unsafe practice flagged by police involves drivers allowing children to stand through sunroofs or lean out of windows, particularly during rainy weather, exposing them to significant danger.
Focus on prevention before accidents happen
While no specific accidents linked directly to these emerging trends were confirmed, officials stressed that the warning comes as a preventive measure.
“We are currently focusing on awareness and warning drivers, so these behaviours do not lead to accidents in the future,” the officer explained, adding that such actions are being closely monitored.
Authorities said these trends are part of a broader pattern of unsafe driving habits influenced by social media visibility.
Distraction, speeding still top causes
Beyond viral trends, police reiterated that the most common causes of traffic accidents remain unchanged – distraction and speeding.
“The main violations we deal with are driver distraction, especially mobile phone use, and excessive speed,” said the major.
Penalties and enforcement
Under UAE traffic laws, such reckless acts fall under endangering the lives of others, a serious offence that carries strict penalties.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police said offenders could face the following:
- Dh2,000 fine
23 black points60-day vehicle impoundment
Dh50,000 release fee
While current efforts are focused on awareness campaigns via social media and community outreach, authorities confirmed that violators will be fined once caught.
“In case a person is detected committing such behaviour, they will be penalised,” the officer said.
Ongoing awareness drive
Police said they are actively working to curb unsafe trends through continuous awareness campaigns, lectures, and enforcement efforts targeting various violations – from speeding to dangerous stunts.
“Traffic safety is a shared responsibility,” authorities reiterated, warning that the pursuit of online fame does not justify putting lives at risk.ALSO READ
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