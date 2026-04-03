Dh2,000 Fine: Trying Risky Social Media Trends? Don't, Warns Abu Dhabi Police Official

A viral social media trend showing individuals hanging out of moving cars with doors ope has prompted a pre-emptive warning from Abu Dhabi Police, who say offenders risk a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

Authorities say the alert comes before any major accidents are recorded, as officials move early to curb risky, attention-seeking behaviour gaining traction online.

The trend that is currently circulating online shows people sitting sideways in moving cars with doors open and legs hanging outside – often filmed to gain views and followers.“This behaviour is currently trending on social media,” said Major Ahmed Al Mehairi, from the Abu Dhabi traffic police, noting that such acts pose serious risks to both the individuals involved and other road users.

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Another unsafe practice flagged by police involves drivers allowing children to stand through sunroofs or lean out of windows, particularly during rainy weather, exposing them to significant danger.

Focus on prevention before accidents happen

While no specific accidents linked directly to these emerging trends were confirmed, officials stressed that the warning comes as a preventive measure.

“We are currently focusing on awareness and warning drivers, so these behaviours do not lead to accidents in the future,” the officer explained, adding that such actions are being closely monitored.

Authorities said these trends are part of a broader pattern of unsafe driving habits influenced by social media visibility.

Distraction, speeding still top causes

Beyond viral trends, police reiterated that the most common causes of traffic accidents remain unchanged – distraction and speeding.

“The main violations we deal with are driver distraction, especially mobile phone use, and excessive speed,” said the major.

Penalties and enforcement

Under UAE traffic laws, such reckless acts fall under endangering the lives of others, a serious offence that carries strict penalties.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police said offenders could face the following:

Dh2,000 fine 23 black points 60-day vehicle impoundment Dh50,000 release fee

While current efforts are focused on awareness campaigns via social media and community outreach, authorities confirmed that violators will be fined once caught.

“In case a person is detected committing such behaviour, they will be penalised,” the officer said.

Ongoing awareness drive

Police said they are actively working to curb unsafe trends through continuous awareness campaigns, lectures, and enforcement efforts targeting various violations – from speeding to dangerous stunts.

“Traffic safety is a shared responsibility,” authorities reiterated, warning that the pursuit of online fame does not justify putting lives at risk.

Watch: Dubai Police warn against sudden lane changes, reckless driving Watch: Cars flip, crash into others as drivers lose focus on Abu Dhabi roads