Abu Dhabi Confirms Death Of One Egyptian 4 Injuries In Fires At Habshan Gas Facilities

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Abu Dhabi authorities have confirmed that one Egyptian national tragically died following fires at the Habshan gas facilities, caused by falling debris after a successful air defense interception. Four others sustained minor injuries, including two Pakistani nationals and two Egyptians.

Authorities confirmed that two fires broke out at the site and that emergency response teams acted swiftly, bringing the situation under control, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The facilities have suffered significant damage, and assessment operations are ongoing. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

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Abu Dhabi earlier said operations were suspended at Habshan gas facilities after a fire broke out.

Earlier, on March 19, Habshan gas facility was temporarily shut after missile debris fell following successful interceptions. No injuries were reported. On the same day, Abu Dhabi's Bab field was also struck.

In an earlier statement by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa), the country condemned the Iranian terrorist attack targeting the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field.

Abu Dhabi suspends operations at Habshan gas facilities; debris injures 12 at Ajban Missile debris causes incidents at Abu Dhabi's Habshan gas facilities, Bab field Indian, Pakistani killed, 3 injured by missile debris in Abu Dhabi after interception