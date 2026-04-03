ISL 2025-26: Second-Half Turnaround Helps Punjab Edge Mohammedan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Punjab FC came from behind with two quick goals early in the second half to defeat Mohammedan Sporting Club 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The victory saw Punjab FC climb to fifth in the standings with 11 points, while Mohammedan remain pointless at the bottom. The Shers captain, Dani Ramírez, was named the Player of the Match.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made two changes to his side, bringing in Bede Amarachi Osuji and Suresh Meitei. Mohammedan SC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo made six changes following their previous outing, introducing Yash Chickro, Makan Winkle Chothe, Zodingliana, Hira Mondal, Lalremsanga Fanai, and Israfil Dewan.

Punjab made a positive start at home, creating early chances. Striker Nsungusi Jr struck the crossbar in the seventh minute, while left back Muhammed Uvais headed narrowly over soon after from winger Manglenthang Kipgen's delivery.

Despite the early pressure from the hosts, Mohammedan took the lead against the run of play in the 29th minute. A long through ball from right back Hira Mondal released Lalremsanga Fanai, who finished calmly from the right side of the box into the far post to put the visitors 1-0 ahead.

The Shers continued to push for an equaliser before the break, with Dani Ramírez and Nsungusi Jr both going close. Center back Suresh Meitei came closest in the 45th minute with a powerful long-range effort that rattled the crossbar before bouncing on the line, as the hosts went into halftime trailing by a goal.

Dilmperis made two changes at the start of the second half, introducing Muhammad Suhail and Pramveer, and the impact was immediate.

Just two minutes after the restart, Pramveer switched play brilliantly to Ramírez, whose cross into the box was controlled by Samir Zeljković before being laid off to Nsungusi Jr. The striker finished calmly with his left foot to bring Punjab level at 1-1.

The hosts completed the turnaround in the 52nd minute. Ricky Shabong delivered a long ball into the box for Osuji, who squared it across goal for arriving Ramírez to finish first time into an empty net and give Punjab a 2-1 lead.

Punjab looked to extend their advantage, with Nsungusi Jr and Ramírez both threatening in the final third. Nsungusi Jr forced a save from Mohammedan keeper Padam Chettri in the 85th minute, while Ramírez fired narrowly over soon after.

Mohammedan pushed forward in the closing stages in search of an equaliser but lacked the cutting edge in the final third. The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 victory for Punjab FC, as they secured all three points with a strong second-half comeback.