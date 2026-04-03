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Qatar And China Hold Talks On Regional Tensions, Strait Of Hormuz Risks

Qatar And China Hold Talks On Regional Tensions, Strait Of Hormuz Risks


2026-04-03 02:02:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi has discussed escalating regional tensions with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Qatar HE Cao Xiaolin.

Friday's talks in Doha focused on developments related to the ongoing military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international stability.

The two sides reviewed the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz - a critical global energy chokepoint through which roughly 20-25 percent of the world's seaborne oil and liquified natural gas supplies pass.

They highlighted concerns over repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the area, and the potential risks to global maritime trade.

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The Peninsula

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