Floods Sweeps Away Bus In Ghazni: 2 Dead, 13 Injured
The Ghazni Police said the incident occurred Thursday night in the Lainya Bazaar area. The bus was swept away by floodwaters, resulting in the casualties.
The injured have been taken to nearby medical centers for treatment, and authorities are continuing efforts to locate a missing child.
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