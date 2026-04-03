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Floods Sweeps Away Bus In Ghazni: 2 Dead, 13 Injured

Floods Sweeps Away Bus In Ghazni: 2 Dead, 13 Injured


2026-04-03 02:01:45
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Two people have died and 13 others were injured after a 580-passenger bus overturned due to flooding in Qarabagh district of southern Ghazni province.

The Ghazni Police said the incident occurred Thursday night in the Lainya Bazaar area. The bus was swept away by floodwaters, resulting in the casualties.

The injured have been taken to nearby medical centers for treatment, and authorities are continuing efforts to locate a missing child.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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