403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crystal Tran Team Named #1 Buyer Representation Team In Illinois, Expands Reach Through Zillow Preferred Partnership
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Crystal Tran Team, a leading real estate group operating under HuntChicago and @properties Christie's International Real Estate, has achieved the #1 ranking in the firm's highly competitive Gold Coast office, marking a significant milestone in the team's rapid growth and market impact.
The recognition reflects a year of strong performance, with the team rising from the #4 position in the previous year. Known for its collaborative structure and modern, technology-driven approach, the Crystal Tran Team has distinguished itself by representing one of the highest volumes of buyer broker transactions in the office-an advantage that directly benefits sellers through increased exposure to active, qualified buyers.
Industry observers note that in today's competitive real estate environment, access to buyer demand is a critical differentiator. By maintaining a strong pipeline of buyers, the Crystal Tran Team is uniquely positioned to connect listings with serious prospects, often accelerating timelines and strengthening outcomes for sellers.
“Our mission has always been simple - one team, one move, every market,” said Crystal Tran, Founder and Team Lead of the Crystal Tran Team.“At the Crystal Tran Team, we believe clients deserve a collaborative group of experts guiding them through every step of their real estate journey. By combining deep market knowledge, innovative marketing, and a strong network of agents, we ensure every client receives the service and results they deserve.”
Operating through HuntChicago, the team integrates advanced property search technology with high-touch advisory services, offering clients a seamless experience across buying, selling, renting, and investing. The team serves a broad range of neighborhoods throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, supporting a diverse client base that includes first-time buyers, seasoned investors, and luxury home seekers.
The team's ascent to the top ranking also reflects its emphasis on modern marketing strategies, including digital-first campaigns, targeted outreach, and data-informed positioning of listings. This approach, combined with local market expertise, has enabled the team to adapt quickly to shifting market dynamics while maintaining consistent performance.
In addition to its client success, the Crystal Tran Team is entering a new phase of expansion. The group is actively recruiting driven real estate professionals seeking to grow their business within a high-performing, team-oriented environment. With access to established systems, mentorship, and a steady flow of opportunities, the team aims to attract agents who value collaboration and long-term growth.
As the Chicago real estate market continues to evolve, the Crystal Tran Team's rise to the #1 position underscores the increasing importance of integrated service models that combine technology, teamwork, and market insight. For buyers and sellers alike, the team's performance signals a proven ability to navigate complexity while delivering measurable results.
Visit huntchicago to learn more.
About HuntChicago
HuntChicago is a Chicago-based real estate platform and team affiliated with @properties Christie's International Real Estate. Combining advanced home search technology with a collaborative, client-focused approach, HuntChicago provides comprehensive services for buyers, sellers, renters, and investors across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.
The recognition reflects a year of strong performance, with the team rising from the #4 position in the previous year. Known for its collaborative structure and modern, technology-driven approach, the Crystal Tran Team has distinguished itself by representing one of the highest volumes of buyer broker transactions in the office-an advantage that directly benefits sellers through increased exposure to active, qualified buyers.
Industry observers note that in today's competitive real estate environment, access to buyer demand is a critical differentiator. By maintaining a strong pipeline of buyers, the Crystal Tran Team is uniquely positioned to connect listings with serious prospects, often accelerating timelines and strengthening outcomes for sellers.
“Our mission has always been simple - one team, one move, every market,” said Crystal Tran, Founder and Team Lead of the Crystal Tran Team.“At the Crystal Tran Team, we believe clients deserve a collaborative group of experts guiding them through every step of their real estate journey. By combining deep market knowledge, innovative marketing, and a strong network of agents, we ensure every client receives the service and results they deserve.”
Operating through HuntChicago, the team integrates advanced property search technology with high-touch advisory services, offering clients a seamless experience across buying, selling, renting, and investing. The team serves a broad range of neighborhoods throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, supporting a diverse client base that includes first-time buyers, seasoned investors, and luxury home seekers.
The team's ascent to the top ranking also reflects its emphasis on modern marketing strategies, including digital-first campaigns, targeted outreach, and data-informed positioning of listings. This approach, combined with local market expertise, has enabled the team to adapt quickly to shifting market dynamics while maintaining consistent performance.
In addition to its client success, the Crystal Tran Team is entering a new phase of expansion. The group is actively recruiting driven real estate professionals seeking to grow their business within a high-performing, team-oriented environment. With access to established systems, mentorship, and a steady flow of opportunities, the team aims to attract agents who value collaboration and long-term growth.
As the Chicago real estate market continues to evolve, the Crystal Tran Team's rise to the #1 position underscores the increasing importance of integrated service models that combine technology, teamwork, and market insight. For buyers and sellers alike, the team's performance signals a proven ability to navigate complexity while delivering measurable results.
Visit huntchicago to learn more.
About HuntChicago
HuntChicago is a Chicago-based real estate platform and team affiliated with @properties Christie's International Real Estate. Combining advanced home search technology with a collaborative, client-focused approach, HuntChicago provides comprehensive services for buyers, sellers, renters, and investors across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment