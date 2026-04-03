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Bold Exploration Of Wealth And Identity In Modern America - THE $238 MILLION DOLLAR APARTMENT
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When news broke of a $238 million penthouse sale in Manhattan, the most expensive home purchase in U.S. history, it sparked national headlines. For filmmaker Toby Hubner, it ignited something deeper: a personal reckoning. His new documentary, The $238 Million Dollar Apartment -- NOW AVAILABLE on major TVOD digital platforms -- transforms that singular moment into a wide-ranging and intimate exploration of wealth, self-worth, and the promise of the American Dream.
Distributed by Random Media and Saguaro Media LLC, the film begins as an inquiry into the meaning behind a historic real estate deal, then quickly evolves into a soul-searching road trip. As Hubner - who writes, directs, produces, and stars in the film - confronts his own privileged upbringing and internal doubts, The $238 Million Dollar Apartment becomes a powerful meditation on who gets ahead in America, and how that shapes our collective identity.
OFFICIAL TRAILER
▶️ YouTube:
▶️ Vimeo/Downloadable:
LOGLINE:
A filmmaker goes on the road to investigate the meaning behind America's most expensive apartment, and what it reveals about who wins, who loses, and why.
Coming from a background of elite schools and opportunity, Hubner uses the lens to ask a provocative question: Why not me? That question propels the narrative forward, unfolding across interviews, striking landscapes, and quiet moments of reflection that examine how wealth, and the pursuit of it, defines the contours of modern American life.
Through vivid imagery, dark humor, and unfiltered introspection, The $238 Million Dollar Apartment captures a moment in time where wealth concentration has never been more extreme and asks whether the American Dream is still a dream, or a carefully marketed myth.
SYNOPSIS:
The $238 Million Dollar Apartment began as an investigation into an astronomical real estate purchase in Manhattan, but quickly evolved into something much more personal. As filmmaker Toby Hubner follows the trail of extreme wealth, he is forced to confront his own expectations, background, and place in the world. The result is a sharp and deeply human look at who gets ahead in America, and what that does to our sense of purpose.
Written, Directed and Edited: Toby Hubner
Produced: Richard Master and Toby Hubner
Starring: Toby Hubner
Runtime: 101 minutes
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Availability: Available to stream - Video on Demand (VOD) debut: August 12, 2025, on major platforms. Pricing varies by platform.
FOLLOW THE FILM
IMDb:
PRESS KIT (Photos, Key Art & More):
ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes independent films globally through theatrical release, digital platforms, television networks, and retail outlets. Committed to supporting filmmaker-driven stories, the company's catalog includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.
Website: /
PRESS CONTACTS
For interviews, screener access, or media inquiries:
Rick Rhoades –...
Jennifer Lang –...
High Roads PR for Random Media
Distributed by Random Media and Saguaro Media LLC, the film begins as an inquiry into the meaning behind a historic real estate deal, then quickly evolves into a soul-searching road trip. As Hubner - who writes, directs, produces, and stars in the film - confronts his own privileged upbringing and internal doubts, The $238 Million Dollar Apartment becomes a powerful meditation on who gets ahead in America, and how that shapes our collective identity.
OFFICIAL TRAILER
▶️ YouTube:
▶️ Vimeo/Downloadable:
LOGLINE:
A filmmaker goes on the road to investigate the meaning behind America's most expensive apartment, and what it reveals about who wins, who loses, and why.
Coming from a background of elite schools and opportunity, Hubner uses the lens to ask a provocative question: Why not me? That question propels the narrative forward, unfolding across interviews, striking landscapes, and quiet moments of reflection that examine how wealth, and the pursuit of it, defines the contours of modern American life.
Through vivid imagery, dark humor, and unfiltered introspection, The $238 Million Dollar Apartment captures a moment in time where wealth concentration has never been more extreme and asks whether the American Dream is still a dream, or a carefully marketed myth.
SYNOPSIS:
The $238 Million Dollar Apartment began as an investigation into an astronomical real estate purchase in Manhattan, but quickly evolved into something much more personal. As filmmaker Toby Hubner follows the trail of extreme wealth, he is forced to confront his own expectations, background, and place in the world. The result is a sharp and deeply human look at who gets ahead in America, and what that does to our sense of purpose.
Written, Directed and Edited: Toby Hubner
Produced: Richard Master and Toby Hubner
Starring: Toby Hubner
Runtime: 101 minutes
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Availability: Available to stream - Video on Demand (VOD) debut: August 12, 2025, on major platforms. Pricing varies by platform.
FOLLOW THE FILM
IMDb:
PRESS KIT (Photos, Key Art & More):
ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes independent films globally through theatrical release, digital platforms, television networks, and retail outlets. Committed to supporting filmmaker-driven stories, the company's catalog includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.
Website: /
PRESS CONTACTS
For interviews, screener access, or media inquiries:
Rick Rhoades –...
Jennifer Lang –...
High Roads PR for Random Media
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