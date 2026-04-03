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New Jersey Plastic Surgery Becomes One Of The First In Region To Offer HALO® TRIBRIDTM: Next Gen Laser Skin Resurfacing
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Jersey Plastic Surgery, a board-certified plastic surgery practice recognized globally for clinical innovation, today announced it is one of the first in the region to offer the HALO® TRIBRIDTM laser. The practice today officially opened access to this new technology at its Montclair location at 29 Park Street.
The HALO® TRIBRIDTM expands patient access to advanced skin resurfacing with Monday through Friday availability. This next-generation platform features three distinct laser wavelengths-adding a 10,600 nm CO2 wavelength to the traditional HALO hybrid fractional laser-allowing providers to treat deep structural skin issues and surface texture in a single appointment.
Patients can schedule a consultation at (973) 509-2000 or via newjerseyplasticsurgery.
“Aesthetic medicine is evolving from short-term correction toward regenerative, long-view approaches that support true skin fitness,” said Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Medical Director of New Jersey Plastic Surgery.“By integrating three wavelengths, we are able to address the 'three problems' of skin aging-pigment, deep lines, and laxity-with the precision and safety that our research-led center is known for."
The introduction of TRIBRIDTM technology solidifies New Jersey Plastic Surgery's position as a global leader in light and energy-based research. The practice currently houses over 42 advanced devices, utilizing these tools to create highly specific treatment sequences for patients in the Montclair and North Jersey area.
Key Facts:
Services: Advanced laser skin resurfacing, treatment of deep wrinkles, pigment correction, and skin laxity.
Technology: HALO® TRIBRIDTM utilizing 1470 nm, 2940 nm, and 10,600 nm wavelengths.
Location: 29 Park Street, Montclair, NJ 07042.
Appointments: (973) 509-2000, newjerseyplasticsurgery.
About New Jersey Plastic Surgery
Founded over 30 years ago, New Jersey Plastic Surgery is a center of evolution led by Dr. Barry DiBernardo, a board-certified plastic surgeon and global innovator in aesthetic technology. The practice serves patients in Montclair and surrounding New Jersey communities, offering a rare breadth of surgical and non-surgical treatments supported by on-site clinical research and over 40 advanced light and energy devices. Dr. DiBernardo is a recognized media expert featured on CNN and in The New York Times, focusing on artistry based in realism and science.
The HALO® TRIBRIDTM expands patient access to advanced skin resurfacing with Monday through Friday availability. This next-generation platform features three distinct laser wavelengths-adding a 10,600 nm CO2 wavelength to the traditional HALO hybrid fractional laser-allowing providers to treat deep structural skin issues and surface texture in a single appointment.
Patients can schedule a consultation at (973) 509-2000 or via newjerseyplasticsurgery.
“Aesthetic medicine is evolving from short-term correction toward regenerative, long-view approaches that support true skin fitness,” said Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Medical Director of New Jersey Plastic Surgery.“By integrating three wavelengths, we are able to address the 'three problems' of skin aging-pigment, deep lines, and laxity-with the precision and safety that our research-led center is known for."
The introduction of TRIBRIDTM technology solidifies New Jersey Plastic Surgery's position as a global leader in light and energy-based research. The practice currently houses over 42 advanced devices, utilizing these tools to create highly specific treatment sequences for patients in the Montclair and North Jersey area.
Key Facts:
Services: Advanced laser skin resurfacing, treatment of deep wrinkles, pigment correction, and skin laxity.
Technology: HALO® TRIBRIDTM utilizing 1470 nm, 2940 nm, and 10,600 nm wavelengths.
Location: 29 Park Street, Montclair, NJ 07042.
Appointments: (973) 509-2000, newjerseyplasticsurgery.
About New Jersey Plastic Surgery
Founded over 30 years ago, New Jersey Plastic Surgery is a center of evolution led by Dr. Barry DiBernardo, a board-certified plastic surgeon and global innovator in aesthetic technology. The practice serves patients in Montclair and surrounding New Jersey communities, offering a rare breadth of surgical and non-surgical treatments supported by on-site clinical research and over 40 advanced light and energy devices. Dr. DiBernardo is a recognized media expert featured on CNN and in The New York Times, focusing on artistry based in realism and science.
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