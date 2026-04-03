SMP Ink CDA Introduces Scalp Micropigmentation In Coeur D'alene

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SMP Ink CDA has introduced scalp micropigmentation (SMP) as a non-invasive cosmetic option for individuals experiencing hair loss in Coeur d'Alene and surrounding regions, including parts of Washington and Montana. The service is designed to address a growing demand for alternative hair loss solutions that prioritize appearance over surgical or pharmaceutical interventions.

Scalp micropigmentation is a cosmetic procedure that uses specialized pigments to replicate the appearance of natural hair follicles. The treatment is commonly used to create the look of a closely shaved head, add density to thinning areas, or conceal scarring. Unlike hair transplant procedures or medications, SMP does not aim to regrow hair; instead, it enhances the visual appearance of hair coverage.

As awareness of non-surgical cosmetic solutions continues to expand, SMP Ink CDA aims to provide educational insight into the service for individuals who may not be familiar with available options. Hair loss affects a significant portion of the population, and scalp micropigmentation offers an additional approach for those seeking aesthetic improvement without ongoing treatment or recovery time.

The company operates in conjunction with Deluxe Barbershop in Coeur d'Alene, creating a combined environment where grooming services and cosmetic scalp treatments are offered within the same location. This integrated model allows clients to explore SMP alongside traditional barbering services in a familiar setting.

SMP Ink CDA was established by David Kelman, who transitioned into the field after a career in emergency services. The business also collaborates with SMP Ink USA Founder Marvin Furrow to bring established techniques and training to the local market.

“My journey began in Phoenix, Arizona, where I served as a firefighter and paramedic, dedicating my life to helping others in critical moments,” said David Kelman, Owner of SMP Ink CDA.“That same commitment to service led me to scalp micropigmentation, where the focus is on helping individuals restore confidence through the appearance of a natural-looking hairline.”

Kelman noted that the introduction of SMP in the Coeur d'Alene area reflects a broader trend among individuals seeking immediate, non-maintenance cosmetic solutions. By focusing on education and awareness, the company aims to clarify how the procedure works and who it may benefit.

SMP Ink CDA serves clients throughout North Idaho and neighboring regions in Washington and Montana. The company's team includes professionals with backgrounds in barbering and the medical field, contributing to a detailed, individualized approach for each client.

About SMP Ink CDA

SMP Ink CDA is a scalp micropigmentation provider based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The company specializes in non-invasive cosmetic treatments designed to replicate the appearance of natural hair follicles for individuals experiencing hair loss, thinning hair, or scalp scarring. SMP Ink CDA operates alongside Deluxe Barbershop and serves clients throughout North Idaho, Washington, and Montana.