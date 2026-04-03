ASG Information Technologies Announces Tom Tanski As Director Of Client Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ASG Information Technologies has announced the addition of Tom Tanski to the team as Director of Client Strategy.

Tom has more than 20 years of experience across engineering, service delivery, and vCIO leadership roles. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with organizations to bring structure to complex IT environments. His work has helped businesses operate more efficiently while supporting steady, long-term growth. He is experienced in both the technical side of IT and the strategic side of planning, allowing him to connect daily operations to larger business goals.

A Connecticut native and long-time New England resident, Tom offers a strong understanding of the regional business landscape. He has supported organizations across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. His experience includes helping manufacturers work through CMMC requirements and supporting organizations as they respond to growing regulatory pressure and hiring challenges.

In his role at ASG, Tom will lead the development of frameworks, processes, and performance standards that support a consistent client experience. He will oversee the team responsible for turning strategic roadmaps into measurable results, with a focus on keeping client priorities at the center of every decision.

His work will also focus on strengthening how business goals connect to technology investments, improving communication across teams, and bringing more structure to planning and risk management. Tom brings experience in IT governance, vendor oversight, budget planning, and technology roadmapping. He is also known for building teams that operate with a high level of accountability and follow through.

“We're really excited to have Tom join our team,” said Ryan Kreger, CEO of ASG.“Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and Tom's experience will help us continue to strengthen those relationships while bringing more structure to how we support them.”

Tom's approach centers on helping organizations make informed decisions in complex environments. He works with leadership teams to create clear directions and build IT strategies that support long-term business growth.

ABOUT ASG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 1997, ASG Information Technologies provides IT support and network security services to businesses across Connecticut and New England. The company focuses on helping organizations get more value from their technology by aligning IT with business goals, while improving performance, managing costs, and reducing risk.

ASG delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, and strategic IT consulting, with an emphasis on long term partnerships and consistent service. By taking a proactive and structured approach to IT, ASG helps clients operate more efficiently and stay competitive as they grow.

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