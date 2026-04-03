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Handmade Welcomes Goimagine's Jon Lincoln And Stephanie Romkey To Help Shape The Future Of Handmade
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Handmade, the fast-growing, mission-driven marketplace launched by NOVICA, today announced that Goimagine's Jon Lincoln and Stephanie Romkey have joined its team to help accelerate the platform's next phase of growth.
Jon Lincoln, former Founder & CEO of Goimagine, a handmade marketplace that donated profits from every sale to charity, brings deep experience building a maker-focused platform and cultivating a strong community of independent creators across the United States. As Handmade's Founding Advisor, Lincoln will support growth strategy, maker onboarding, and key partnerships, helping expand the platform's reach and strengthen its community foundation.
Stephanie Romkey, former Creative Director of Goimagine, joins as Handmade's Creative Director. She will play a key role in shaping how makers join, connect, and grow on the platform, with a strong focus on community and onboarding. Her work will include perfecting onboarding experiences, strengthening community foundations, and developing systems that scale while keeping the platform human-centered and uniquely personal.
The addition of Lincoln and Romkey marks an important step in Handmade's evolution as a next-generation handmade marketplace. By pairing NOVICA's global infrastructure and veteran team of marketplace experts with Goimagine's community-driven and U.S.-maker expertise, Handmade continues to build a platform centered on handmade authenticity, personal connections, and promotional support for makers.
“Jon and Stephanie built an authentic and maker-centric marketplace at Goimagine. They add deep community understanding and creative leadership to Handmade,” said Roberto Milk, Co-Founder and CEO of NOVICA.“The alignment between Handmade and Goimagine, including their close connections to vast networks of talented regional makers, signals a natural and exciting step forward.”
“Handmade represents an opportunity to build an extraordinary handmade marketplace at global scale, while staying rooted in what matters most-supporting makers and building deep community roots with Handmade's sellers,” Lincoln said.
A Goimagine community page is currently under development on Handmade, in addition to Smithsonian-focused and location-based community pages. Goimagine makers will receive priority onboarding, helping shape the Handmade community from the outset.
“We're thrilled to combine forces with the Handmade team to build something truly special. A marketplace where every maker feels seen, supported, and part of something bigger. From the very first onboarding experience to the community we grow together, our goal is to create a handmade marketplace that feels deeply personal, genuinely connected, and full of life,” Stephanie Romkey noted.
Handmade is a new division of NOVICA, designed as a social, video-first marketplace for handmade goods, directly connecting makers and customers around the world through storytelling, community, and commerce.
About NOVICA and Handmade
Handmade and sister marketplace Novica form the world's largest fair trade artisan marketplace group, connecting millions of customers in more than 100 countries with master artisans worldwide. Originally launched in partnership with National Geographic in 2000, NOVICA pioneered direct-to-consumer global craft e-commerce, and today independently remains a leader in fair trade, artisan empowerment, and cultural preservation. The group offers an expanding catalog of more than 50,000 handcrafted SKUs, including handcrafted jewelry, handmade decor, handwoven textiles, ethical apparel, and original fine art, authenticated for quality and origin. Through long-term partnerships with skilled craftspeople, Handmade and Novica work to sustain craft traditions while delivering exceptional handmade luxury to the world.
Jon Lincoln, former Founder & CEO of Goimagine, a handmade marketplace that donated profits from every sale to charity, brings deep experience building a maker-focused platform and cultivating a strong community of independent creators across the United States. As Handmade's Founding Advisor, Lincoln will support growth strategy, maker onboarding, and key partnerships, helping expand the platform's reach and strengthen its community foundation.
Stephanie Romkey, former Creative Director of Goimagine, joins as Handmade's Creative Director. She will play a key role in shaping how makers join, connect, and grow on the platform, with a strong focus on community and onboarding. Her work will include perfecting onboarding experiences, strengthening community foundations, and developing systems that scale while keeping the platform human-centered and uniquely personal.
The addition of Lincoln and Romkey marks an important step in Handmade's evolution as a next-generation handmade marketplace. By pairing NOVICA's global infrastructure and veteran team of marketplace experts with Goimagine's community-driven and U.S.-maker expertise, Handmade continues to build a platform centered on handmade authenticity, personal connections, and promotional support for makers.
“Jon and Stephanie built an authentic and maker-centric marketplace at Goimagine. They add deep community understanding and creative leadership to Handmade,” said Roberto Milk, Co-Founder and CEO of NOVICA.“The alignment between Handmade and Goimagine, including their close connections to vast networks of talented regional makers, signals a natural and exciting step forward.”
“Handmade represents an opportunity to build an extraordinary handmade marketplace at global scale, while staying rooted in what matters most-supporting makers and building deep community roots with Handmade's sellers,” Lincoln said.
A Goimagine community page is currently under development on Handmade, in addition to Smithsonian-focused and location-based community pages. Goimagine makers will receive priority onboarding, helping shape the Handmade community from the outset.
“We're thrilled to combine forces with the Handmade team to build something truly special. A marketplace where every maker feels seen, supported, and part of something bigger. From the very first onboarding experience to the community we grow together, our goal is to create a handmade marketplace that feels deeply personal, genuinely connected, and full of life,” Stephanie Romkey noted.
Handmade is a new division of NOVICA, designed as a social, video-first marketplace for handmade goods, directly connecting makers and customers around the world through storytelling, community, and commerce.
About NOVICA and Handmade
Handmade and sister marketplace Novica form the world's largest fair trade artisan marketplace group, connecting millions of customers in more than 100 countries with master artisans worldwide. Originally launched in partnership with National Geographic in 2000, NOVICA pioneered direct-to-consumer global craft e-commerce, and today independently remains a leader in fair trade, artisan empowerment, and cultural preservation. The group offers an expanding catalog of more than 50,000 handcrafted SKUs, including handcrafted jewelry, handmade decor, handwoven textiles, ethical apparel, and original fine art, authenticated for quality and origin. Through long-term partnerships with skilled craftspeople, Handmade and Novica work to sustain craft traditions while delivering exceptional handmade luxury to the world.
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