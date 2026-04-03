Global Virus Network Monitors SARS-Cov-2 Variant BA.3.2 (“Cicada”), Emphasizes No Cause For Alarm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Early findings show immune escape consistent with Omicron evolution, with no evidence of increased severity or widespread transmission

TAMPA, Fla., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, is monitoring the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.3.2, sometimes informally referred to in media reports as the“cicada” variant, and emphasizes that current evidence does not indicate cause for alarm or heightened public concern.

BA.3.2 is a sublineage of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that is being tracked through global genomic surveillance systems. Early analyses, including technical assessments by international public health authorities and emerging laboratory studies, indicate that BA.3.2 exhibits antibody escape characteristics, likely driven by mutations in the viral spike protein, the primary target of immune responses. While immune escape may increase the likelihood of infection or reinfection, it does not imply reduced protection against severe disease. These changes are consistent with the expected evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses.

Importantly, there is currently no evidence that BA.3.2 is associated with increased disease severity or is driving sustained growth in population-level transmission.

The term“cicada” is not a scientific designation and has no biological connection to insects. It is an informal nickname used in some media coverage to describe the variant's apparent re-emergence after a period of limited detection and does not indicate a new mode of transmission or a fundamentally different type of virus.

What This Means for Preparedness

Rather than signaling a new threat, BA.3.2 reinforces the importance of sustained vigilance. Key priorities remain:



Sustained genomic and wastewater surveillance

Continued monitoring of viral evolution and immune escape

Maintaining readiness in healthcare and public health systems Clear, evidence-based communication to the public

Guidance for the Public

Individuals should continue to follow established public health guidance:



Stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations

Practice good hygiene and respiratory precautions when appropriate Seek testing and medical advice if experiencing symptoms



The Global Virus Network will continue to monitor BA.3.2 and other emerging variants and will provide updates as additional data become available.

Media Contacts:

Nora Samaranayake

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Global Virus Network

About the Global Virus Network

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 90+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally. GVN advances knowledge of viruses through (i) data-driven research and solutions, (ii) fostering the next generation of virology leaders, and (iii) enhancing global resources for readiness and response to emerging viral threats. GVN provides the essential expertise required to discover and diagnose viruses that threaten public health, understand how such viruses spread illnesses, and facilitate the development of diagnostics, therapies, and treatments to combat them. GVN coordinates and collaborates with local, national, and international scientific institutions and government agencies to provide real-time virus informatics, surveillance, and response resources and strategies. GVN's pandemic preparedness mission is achieved by focusing on Education & Training, Qualitative & Quantitative Research, and Global Health Strategies & Solutions. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit .