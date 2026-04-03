Ironman Introduces Imove Sport G2 All-Season Ultra High- Performance Tire

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ironman Tires today introduced the iMOVE Sport G2, a next-generation all-season ultra high-performance tire designed to meet the evolving demands of modern sport sedans, performance crossovers and select electric vehicles.

The Ironman iMOVE Sport G2 builds on the success of the original iMOVE Gen2 A/S with an advanced tread compound, refined tread pattern and improved durability. The tire is engineered to deliver confident traction in dry and wet conditions, longer tread life and a quieter, more comfortable ride - all at a value-oriented price point that helps dealers compete in the fast-growing Tier 4 performance tire segment.

“The ultra‐high‐performance tire market has evolved rapidly as vehicles become more powerful and more refined, and as demand grows for tires that can meet the unique requirements of electric vehicles,” said Keith Calcagno, Chief Strategy Officer, Proprietary Brands, American Tire Distributors.“The iMOVE Sport G2 delivers the performance drivers expect while helping dealers boost inventory flexibility and capture more market share.”

Engineered for Modern Performance and Long-Lasting Efficiency

The iMOVE Sport G2 is built for today's high‐performance vehicles, featuring an asymmetrical tread pattern that balances precision handling with everyday comfort. Large outer shoulder blocks enhance lateral stability during cornering, while a continuous center rib supports straight‐line control during acceleration. Strategically placed 3D siping and angled grooves improve wet and light‐snow traction by channeling water away from the contact patch, helping deliver confident grip in changing conditions. A variable‐pitch tread sequence further refines the ride, reducing road noise for both daily commutes and long‐distance travel.

Complementing its advanced tread design is a new‐generation rubber compound engineered for greater durability and reduced heat buildup. By controlling frictional heat and optimizing rubber density, the compound helps extend tread life and improve fuel efficiency. The tire also incorporates EV‐ready capability, with a structural design and tread pattern built to manage the higher torque and weight demands common in electric vehicles.

Expanding Dealer Opportunity

The iMOVE Sport G2 is available in 17 sizes for 18- to 21-inch rim diameters, covering many of today's most popular sedans, crossovers and SUVs. Sixteen of the 17 sizes will be available by early May with the first eight sizes available now. The lineup introduces several emerging sizes not previously available in the Ironman portfolio, providing dealers with new opportunities.

Competitive pricing and dedicated merchandising support are designed to help dealers grow share in the value-oriented performance tire segment while maintaining strong inventory availability and fill rates.

The iMOVE Sport G2 is backed by a 60-month limited protection policy covering defects in workmanship and materials, Road Hazard Protection and a 50,000-mile warranty, reinforcing Ironman's commitment to reliability and value.

More information on the iMOVE Sport G2 is available at .

About Ironman Tires

The Ironman brand is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR). HTR is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, light truck, medium truck, trailer, Agricultural, off-the-road, industrial and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted HTR to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value.

HTR is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors-one of the largest independent suppliers in the North American replacement tire market. Through over 110 distribution centers, American Tire Distributors provides an extensive breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S.

Additional information can be found at ironmantires.