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Akribis Veins & Vitality Introduces Body Optimization Program Combining Exion Body, Emsculpt Neo, And Physiq
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Akribis Veins & Vitality has announced the launch of its Body Optimization program, a structured approach that combines Exion Body, Emsculpt Neo, and Physiq technologies to support fat reduction, muscle strengthening, and improved mobility.
The program is designed for patients who struggle with stubborn fat, muscle deconditioning, or joint stiffness that can limit daily movement. By integrating multiple body contouring and muscle stimulation technologies with guided treatment planning, the clinic aims to deliver measurable improvements in both physical appearance and functional strength.
“Body optimization is not just about aesthetics,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper of Akribis Veins & Vitality.“Our goal is to combine technologies that reduce fat, rebuild muscle, and support better movement so patients can feel stronger and more confident in everyday activities.”
Each Body Optimization plan begins with a consultation to review goals, lifestyle factors, and target areas. Many patients focus on common treatment zones such as the lower abdomen, inner thighs, bra line, and above the knee. Plans may incorporate multiple devices during the same visit or across a series of weekly sessions, with progress tracking throughout the process.
The program integrates three complementary technologies.
Exion Body uses targeted radiofrequency heat to support fat reduction and skin tightening in smaller or curved areas such as the inner thighs, bra line, and above the knee.
Emsculpt Neo combines radiofrequency heating with high intensity electromagnetic muscle stimulation, generating thousands of muscle contractions in a single session while simultaneously addressing fat in areas such as the abdomen, glutes, arms, and thighs.
Physiq delivers controlled heat with multidirectional muscle stimulation, helping contour the body while supporting muscle reconditioning. The technology is often used for patients returning to exercise after injury or periods of inactivity.
Treatments typically last about 30 minutes per area and require no downtime. Patients often describe the sensation as a strong workout without joint strain, with most returning to normal activities immediately after each session.
A typical treatment plan includes four to six sessions per target area spaced about one week apart. Patients focusing on mobility or muscle reconditioning may complete six to eight sessions. According to the practice, many individuals begin noticing muscle engagement early in the series, with visible body contouring changes appearing within three to four weeks and peak results developing over several months.
In addition to aesthetic improvements, strengthening the core and surrounding muscles can help reduce strain on the hips, back, and knees. The program therefore includes optional mobility focused sessions aimed at improving stability and reducing stiffness.
Candidates for Body Optimization are typically adults near a stable weight who are seeking to address areas resistant to diet and exercise or who want to rebuild muscle strength after a period of reduced activity. Personalized consultations help determine whether the program aligns with individual health goals.
About Akribis Veins & Vitality
Akribis Veins & Vitality, led by Dr. Amanda Cooper, is an Ohio-based medical practice offering advanced vein care, aesthetic treatments, and wellness technologies. The clinic emphasizes evidence based care, personalized treatment planning, and minimally invasive solutions designed to support both appearance and functional health.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (614) 488-5090.
The program is designed for patients who struggle with stubborn fat, muscle deconditioning, or joint stiffness that can limit daily movement. By integrating multiple body contouring and muscle stimulation technologies with guided treatment planning, the clinic aims to deliver measurable improvements in both physical appearance and functional strength.
“Body optimization is not just about aesthetics,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper of Akribis Veins & Vitality.“Our goal is to combine technologies that reduce fat, rebuild muscle, and support better movement so patients can feel stronger and more confident in everyday activities.”
Each Body Optimization plan begins with a consultation to review goals, lifestyle factors, and target areas. Many patients focus on common treatment zones such as the lower abdomen, inner thighs, bra line, and above the knee. Plans may incorporate multiple devices during the same visit or across a series of weekly sessions, with progress tracking throughout the process.
The program integrates three complementary technologies.
Exion Body uses targeted radiofrequency heat to support fat reduction and skin tightening in smaller or curved areas such as the inner thighs, bra line, and above the knee.
Emsculpt Neo combines radiofrequency heating with high intensity electromagnetic muscle stimulation, generating thousands of muscle contractions in a single session while simultaneously addressing fat in areas such as the abdomen, glutes, arms, and thighs.
Physiq delivers controlled heat with multidirectional muscle stimulation, helping contour the body while supporting muscle reconditioning. The technology is often used for patients returning to exercise after injury or periods of inactivity.
Treatments typically last about 30 minutes per area and require no downtime. Patients often describe the sensation as a strong workout without joint strain, with most returning to normal activities immediately after each session.
A typical treatment plan includes four to six sessions per target area spaced about one week apart. Patients focusing on mobility or muscle reconditioning may complete six to eight sessions. According to the practice, many individuals begin noticing muscle engagement early in the series, with visible body contouring changes appearing within three to four weeks and peak results developing over several months.
In addition to aesthetic improvements, strengthening the core and surrounding muscles can help reduce strain on the hips, back, and knees. The program therefore includes optional mobility focused sessions aimed at improving stability and reducing stiffness.
Candidates for Body Optimization are typically adults near a stable weight who are seeking to address areas resistant to diet and exercise or who want to rebuild muscle strength after a period of reduced activity. Personalized consultations help determine whether the program aligns with individual health goals.
About Akribis Veins & Vitality
Akribis Veins & Vitality, led by Dr. Amanda Cooper, is an Ohio-based medical practice offering advanced vein care, aesthetic treatments, and wellness technologies. The clinic emphasizes evidence based care, personalized treatment planning, and minimally invasive solutions designed to support both appearance and functional health.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (614) 488-5090.
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