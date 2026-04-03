'Kejriwal Insecure', 'AAP Is Liphafa Party': BJP On Raghav Chadha Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) As the political turmoil continued over the removal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha from the post of Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, left no stone unturned to criticise the party and its Convener Arvind Kejriwal, calling the latter "insecure" and AAP as "liphafa party".

BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said she was neither surprised nor did she found anything unusual in this.

"This is the Aam Aadmi Party's style of politics, anyone who does not show complete loyalty, or what I would call sycophancy, is shown the door. They cannot show the door to him (Raghav Chadha) now because he is a Rajya Sabha MP and will complete his term, unless and until he himself resigns which he won't," she added.

Accusing AAP Chief Kejriwal, Ilmi told IANS, "Maybe Arvind Kejriwal has some insecurity with Raghav Chadha, he thinks that the latter is moving ahead (of Kejriwal). People are discussing about him. Kejriwal only tolerates those people who don't have an identity of their own."

Moreover, the BJP National Spokesperson said, "One also needs to think why was AAP leader Sanjay Singh not given the post."

BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah called AAP "liphafa party".

He said, "Arvind Kejriwal's party is a liphafa party. When the liphafa breaks, the party goes in the line of the end. Today, the same is happening with Kejriwal, because Kejriwal calls himself a king and the people of Delhi as his subjects. Since he is now removed from the throne, he is baffled and is now doubting his own people."

Amid rumours that Raghav Chadha might join the BJP, Marwah told IANS, "BJP does not need such leaders. Also we don't force anyone to join our party."

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam alleged that AAP took such a decision because Raghav Chadha did not support Kejriwal while the latter was sent to jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"When Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail in liquor policy and other cases, maybe Raghav Chadha did not come out in his support. Like all others were calling him (Kejriwal) honest, he (Chadha) did not. All those who support corruption are taking action against honest people. Reality of AAP can be understood from here," he told IANS.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC asserted that though the AAP Chief repeatedly calls it the Aam Aadmi Party, but "it appears to be a 'khaas aadmi' party".

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy expressed his disappointment with AAP MP Raghav Chadha after the latter, in response to his party's decision, issued a video statement on Friday morning, claiming that he was being silenced for raising people's voice.

Roy said, "Is Raghav Chanda a politician? He moves around Arvind Kejriwal. Has he ever done politics on the ground? Has he ever won a corporation election? He is saying this for publicity, it won't make a difference."

Meanwhile, AAP has replaced Raghav Chadha with party MP Ashok Mittal.