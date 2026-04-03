Notice On The Convened Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Vilkyškių Pieninė AB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilkyškių pieninė AB (hereinafter referred to as the Company), company code 277160980, by the initiative and decision of the Board, convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders onat 9:00 AM at the Company's registered seat address at P. Lukošaičio st. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgiai municipality.

Shareholder registration will begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 8:50 AM.

AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS:

Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement.Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals.Regarding agreement of the Company's 2025 consolidated and separate annual management report.Regarding approval of the Company's 2025 audited separate and consolidated financial statements.Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company's 2025 net profit (loss).Regarding approval of the new version of the Company's Remuneration Policy.

The Company shall not provide the possibility for shareholders to participate, vote and give the mandate to represent them in the General Meeting of Shareholders through electronic communication channels.

The record date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is 20 April 2026. Persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of the record date shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, either in person or by proxy, or through persons with whom a voting rights transfer agreement has been concluded.

The record date for shareholders' rights is 12 May 2026. Property rights are possessed by persons who are shareholders at the end of the 10th working day after the shareholders' meeting that issued appropriate decision.

Ex-Date, the date since which Vilkyškių pieninė AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2025, is 11 May 2026.

Draft decisions for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, proposed by the Board of the Company on 3 April, 2026:

1) Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement

Explanation:

No decision by the General Meeting of Shareholders is required. The independent auditor's report on the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's limited assurance report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement are presented to the General Meeting of Shareholders for review.

2) Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals.

Explanation:

No decision by the General Meeting of Shareholders is required. The Supervisory Board presents feedback and proposals to the General Meeting of Shareholders regarding the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and management report (attached).

3) Regarding agreement of the Company's 2025 consolidated and separate annual management report.

Draft decision:

To agree the Company's 2025 consolidated and separate annual management report and the remuneration information contained therein.

4) Regarding approval of the Company's 2025 audited separate and consolidated financial statements.

Draft decision:

To approve the Company's audited separate and consolidated financial statements for the year 2025.

5) Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company's 2025 net profit (loss).

Draft decision:

To approve the allocation of the Company's 2025 net profit (loss) (attached).

6) Regarding approval of the new version of the Company's Remuneration Policy.

Draft decision:

To approve the new version of the Company's Remuneration Policy (attached).

The agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares carrying not less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted not later than 13 April 2026. Along with a proposal to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders it is required to submit the drafts of proposed decisions or, if decisions shall not be adopted, explanations on each of the proposed issues

Shareholders holding not less than 1/20 of all votes shall have the right, at any time before or during the meeting, to propose draft resolutions regarding the items included or ones that will be included in the meeting agenda. Draft resolutions shall be submitted in writing by sending them via a registered mail at the above-specified head-office address of the Company or by e-mail ....

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the 27 April 2026 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda issues to the Company in writing by e-mail ... or at the head-office address P. Lukošaičio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav. The Company undertakes to respond if the questions are received not later than 3 working days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who participate in General Meeting must submit an identity document, the authorized person – an identity document and the letter of attorney in accordance with the procedure laid down by the law, which shall be delivered to the Headquarters no later than by the close of registration for the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorized person shall have the same rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders as the shareholder he/she represents. The form of a power of attorney for representation at the General Meeting of Shareholders is attached in annexes.

On decisions, which are included into Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda, can be voted in writing by completing the voting ballot. On shareholder's request, send the voting ballot by registered mail free of charge or by hand against receipt. The filled in voting ballot must be signed by shareholders' or a person authorized by him. The vote of the shareholders' authorized person voting particulars must be added the right to vote in a document. The duly completed general ballot paper shall be submitted to the Company by registered mail or delivered against signature at the Headquarters not later than the close of shareholder registration for the General Meeting of Shareholders. The form of the general ballot paper is available on the Company's website at and is attached in annexes.

Shareholders can get acquainted with the company's documents related to the agenda of shareholders meeting at the company's office located P. Lukošaičio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav., or on the webpage of the company ( ).

Appendices:

Audited 2025 individual and consolidated annual reporting, which includes the financial statements and the management report (information on governance, remuneration, and sustainability),Independent auditor's report;Independent practitioner's limited assurance report on Vilkyškių pieninė AB consolidated Sustainability Statement;Vilkyškių pieninė AB 2025 net profit (loss) allocation draft;VILVI Group remuneration policy draft;Minutes of the Supervisory Board's meeting regarding feedback and proposals;Vilkyškių pieninė AB voting ballot;Vilkyškių pieninė AB power of attorney form;

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director of Vilkyškių pieninė AB Vilija Milaševičiutė, phone +370 441 55102,...

Attachments



4_Vilkyškių pieninė AB 2025 net profit (loss) allocation draft

5_VILVI Group remuneration policy draft

6_Minutes of the Supervisory Board's meeting regarding feedback and proposals

8_Vilkyškių pieninė AB power of attorney form

7_Vilkyškių pieninė AB voting ballot

Vilkyskiu pienine_auditors report_IFRS_EN_2025

EN Vilkyskiu pienine CSRD_limited_assurance_report_2025 abvilkyskiupienine-2025-12-31-en