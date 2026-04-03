$1.5 Trillion Pentagon Budget Would Explode US Debt By $7 Trillion

MENAFN - Asia Times) The budget document that President Donald Trump's White House is set to release Friday calls for $1.5 trillion in military spending for the coming fiscal year, an unprecedented sum that-if approved by Congress-would add nearly $7 trillion to the US national debt over the next decade.

The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, which got an early look at the president's fiscal year 2027 budget, reported that the plan includes roughly $1.15 trillion in baseline US military spending as well as $350 billion in supplemental funding“that Republicans could pass in a party-line budget reconciliation bill.”

The Journal doesn't specify the purpose of the proposed supplemental funding, but the Pentagon has asked Congress for at least $200 billion for the Iran war.

The budget, which would boost total US military spending by more than 40% compared with the current fiscal year, also reportedly calls for investments in Trump's so-called Golden Dome missile defense system, a project that critics have derided as a boondoggle.

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Earlier this week, Trump suggested the US federal government can't afford to fund childcare and other domestic social programs because it is“fighting wars.”

“Whatever vehicles the administration chooses to promote this huge increase, it will be doubling down on a failed budgetary and national security strategy,” William Hartung, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote in an analysis of the budget proposal ahead of its official release.

“If passed as requested, $1.5 trillion in Pentagon spending – in a single year – will make America weaker by underwriting a misguided strategy, funding outmoded weapons programs, and crowding out other essential public investments,” Hartung argued.

“The Pentagon doesn't need more spending, it needs more spending discipline. Spending billions of dollars on a Golden Dome system that can never achieve the president's dream of a leak-proof missile defense system is sheer waste, as is continuing to lavish funds on overpriced, underperforming combat aircraft like the F-35 or multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers that are vulnerable to modern high-speed missiles.”

“The truth is, there are not enough factories, or skilled workers, or materials to effectively spend such a huge increase,” he added.“It will be a recipe for waste, fraud, and abuse.”

In anticipation of the White House proposal, a broad coalition of nearly 300 advocacy organizations sent a letter to members of Congress on Thursday demanding that they reject Trump's request and any other proposed budget increases for the Pentagon, which recently failed its eighth consecutive audit.

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“We must invest in critical human needs programs in our communities. Instead, we have cut those programs massively,” the groups wrote, pointing to record Medicaid and nutrition assistance cuts that Trump and congressional Republicans approved last year.

“The Pentagon is unaccountable to American taxpayers, having never passed an audit, while more than half of its budget (54%) is paid to corporate military contractors, whose profits are rising. Further gigantic increases would be grossly irresponsible,” the groups continued.

“Funding an unaccountable Pentagon by more than $1 trillion while underfunding human needs programs undermines our security by preventing us from investing in the shared prosperity that comes from more housing, health care, climate and public health protections, ending hunger, and providing quality public education.”

Originally published by Common Dreams, this article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

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