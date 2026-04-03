Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-Cum-Memorial Stupa In Vaishali

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated his ambitious dream project, the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa, in Vaishali.

Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, the Chief Minister performed traditional rituals within the museum complex, offering flowers and paying obeisance to Lord Buddha.

The museum is expected to provide a renewed global identity to Bihar's rich Buddhist heritage.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was also present on the occasion.

Both leaders paid their respects to the sacred relic casket (Relic Stupa) of Lord Buddha preserved within the complex, and toured various galleries showcasing artefacts, sculptures, and depictions of the life and teachings of Buddha, along with the historical significance of Vaishali.

The Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum is one of Nitish Kumar's most ambitious projects, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 550 crore.

The complex represents a remarkable blend of modern technology and ancient architectural design.

During the event, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed grand gateway connecting the museum to the main Relic Stupa, ensuring seamless access for tourists and devotees.

Notably, Nitish Kumar was earlier scheduled to attend the Vaishali Mahotsav, but could not participate due to unavoidable circumstances.

His visit, just a day after the festival concluded, reflects his deep personal commitment to the project.

While the museum had seen a partial inauguration in July last year, it has now been fully opened and dedicated to the public.

Meanwhile, political circles are abuzz with speculation that this visit to Vaishali could be Nitish Kumar's final official tour as Chief Minister, amid reports suggesting he may step down in the near future.

By completing this landmark project in the closing phase of his tenure, he has marked a significant milestone in preserving the historical and cultural legacy of Vaishali.

The museum is expected to emerge as a major destination for Buddhist pilgrims and tourists from across the world in the years ahead.