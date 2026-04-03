Japan Pushes Contactless Delivery Policy Aims For 50% Usage By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TOKYO, JAPAN (MERXWIRE ) – The Japanese government formally approved the Logistics Policy Outline, setting a goal to double the share of non-face-to-face package deliveries to 50% by fiscal 2030. The policy is part of a broader effort to tackle structural challenges in the logistics industry.

The Cabinet resolution specifies the promotion of contactless delivery modes, including placement delivery, combining regulatory measures with technological innovations to enhance overall delivery efficiency and reduce pressure on human resources.

As e-commerce continues to grow rapidly, Japan's package delivery volume has surged, but the logistics sector faces chronic driver shortages and increasing delivery burdens. Government estimates indicate that without intervention, Japan's transport capacity could face a 25% shortfall by fiscal 2030, equivalent to roughly 720 million tons.

Placement delivery allows delivery personnel to leave packages at designated locations, such as home entrances, parcel lockers, parking lots, or bicycle baskets, without requiring the recipient's signature. This approach reduces repeated delivery attempts and waiting times, and is increasingly viewed as a key solution for Japan's logistics challenges.

The Kanto Smart Living Cooperative noted that promoting non-face-to-face delivery can help improve overall logistics efficiency and ease labor shortages. They also recommend strengthening support measures, such as improving package security, increasing public trust in placement delivery, and encouraging communities to install smart parcel lockers, ensuring the policy's long-term effectiveness.

A Tokyo delivery worker said that repeated attempts due to absent recipients were common, sometimes requiring“two or three trips to the same address in one day.” Since placement delivery has been gradually adopted, he added,“delivery efficiency has improved noticeably, and it has reduced a lot of work pressure.”

Meanwhile, a working professional in Saitama Prefecture welcomed the convenience of contactless delivery, saying,“I don't have to wait for the courier, and it reduces unnecessary contact with people.” She described the method as“safe and time-saving.” The government also plans to introduce 1,000 autonomous trucks and expand drone deliveries, aiming to secure transport capacity while fundamentally transforming the logistics industry into a high-efficiency, high-quality sector.

Media Contacts:

Kanto Smart Living Cooperative

PR Agency:

MERXWIRE INC.

Ada Huang

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SOURCE: Kanto Smart Living Cooperative

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