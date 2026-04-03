Raghav Chadha, Replaced By Ashok Mittal, Had Raised Key Public Issues In House

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Raghav Chadha, who has been a Rajya Sabha MP since April 2022, is known for highlighting everyday problems faced by ordinary citizens. His interventions in the Upper House have often gone viral for focusing on practical public grievances rather than routine political rhetoric.

Some of the prominent issues raised by Chadha in Parliament include exorbitant prices of food and beverages at airports; rampant food adulteration affecting public health; exploitation of gig economy workers and delivery riders; excessive toll charges and alleged“loot” at toll plazas; unfair banking charges and penalties on common customers; heavy tax burden on digital content creators and the middle class; frequent telecom recharges (up to 13 times a year), lack of data rollover, and abrupt disconnection of services; protection of the rights of teachers, influencers, and digital creators; issues related to women's representation in Panchayats, including the“Sarpanch Pati” practice; and the demand for the right to recall underperforming elected representatives.

Despite his active role in raising these public-centric issues, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday officially informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that senior leader Ashok Kumar Mittal has replaced Raghav Chadha as the Deputy Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to his removal, Chadha had earlier posted on X, questioning why he was being stopped from speaking in Parliament. He asserted that he had only raised issues concerning common people and warned that his silence should not be mistaken for defeat.

The development has sparked discussions within political circles, with many questioning whether raising public issues aggressively in Parliament has become a reason for internal action within the AAP.

Raghav Chadha enjoys significant popularity among the youth and the middle class for his outspoken stand on daily life problems. His supporters argue that instead of penalising him, the party should have encouraged such voices that directly connect with the common man.

The AAP is yet to issue an official statement explaining the reasons behind replacing Chadha as Deputy Leader. The move comes at a time when the party is navigating internal changes and positioning itself for future political challenges.