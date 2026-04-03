James Mcavoy Says Directing California Schemin' Was A 'Nightmare'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Hollywood actor James McAvoy has shared that California Schemin' was a demanding film, and it took a toll on him while making the film.

The actor said that directing California Schemin' was "a nightmare (he) wouldn't wish on (his) worst enemy", reports 'Female First UK'.

The 46-year-old actor has stepped behind the camera for the first time for the new movie, which tells the true story of Scottish rap duo Silibil N' Brains who pretended they were American to get their big break in the music industry, and confessed that he was shocked with the workload that came with juggling filmmaking with an acting role in the flick.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Claudia Winkleman Show', James said, "I knew I wanted to make films about people from low-income backgrounds, council estates or schemes as we call them in Scotland. I wouldn't wish directing and acting on my worst enemy... it was a nightmare".

As per Female First UK', the actor explained how he was often concentrating on instructing the cast when he was informed of problems such as a lack of Portaloos for the production crew.

The actor said, "You'd literally be sitting there trying to go, 'I need more love' or 'I need more comedy', and somebody is whispering your ear, 'We can't get the Portaloos for tomorrow'”.

The Atonement star previously discussed how California Schemin' was the ideal picture to make his directorial debut on because it centres on characters who have a similar "background" to him.

He told 'Empire' magazine, "I wanted to tell a story about people from a background like mine, that I recognised and understood. People with limited opportunities, near horizons and a kind of in-built humility. But I also wanted to (make) a film that was entertaining, still had emotional impact and still confronted the obstacles and the realities that people from that kind of low-income background face”.

He further mentioned,“Also, it's a film (in which) you have two people who have to confront this thing that Scottish people do quite a lot, which is the reaction we get – from people who are not from Scotland, when the noise that comes out of our mouth lands in the other person's ears. I'm totally aware that, as a white, Northern European male, that discrimination isn't necessarily the worst discrimination in the world. But it is something that people in Scotland face. Like, my accent is so f****** mellow now. I do not sound how I sounded when I lived on a council estate in Glasgow. And I still get people that go like, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. Would you slow down?'".

Despite the stress involved, James revealed that he ultimately enjoyed the experience of directing a film.

"It was incredibly stressful. The most stressful experience of my life, and I did it at my midlife-crisis time of life as well. Am I directing a film because I'm having a midlife crisis? Maybe. But I love doing it”, he added.